“We don’t tell Marvel secrets around here” – Becky Lynch teases a future role in a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie

Becky Lynch recently talked about her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) role. Becky Lynch in MCU has been circulating for a long time.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was asked about her possible MCU role rumors. The Man answered the question and teased her MCU role just like everyone involved with Marvel Studios does.

“We don’t tell Marvel secrets around here”

Before losing her Raw Women’s Championship to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 38, Becky Lynch addressed the rumors involving her possible role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

In May 2020, days before she announced her pregnancy, a report broke about Becky Lynch. The report speculated that Becky was in talks with Marvel Studios. When Becky was asked if she was in talks with Marvel Studios, she replied:

“Maybe there could be something in the future. Maybe, maybe… we don’t tell secrets around here. We don’t tell Marvel secrets around here.”

A Classic Marvel Way, isn’t it?

Becky also talked about the leaked photo from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

In November 2021, set photos from the film popped up and some media platforms considered Lynch as one of the women in the photographs.

While addressing the leaked photo from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Becky Lynch said:

“That did not look anything like me. I don’t think that girl even had red hair! I have no idea, but it was not me.”

In the past, Becky Lynch has appeared in acting projects like The Marine 6 for WWE’s film division. Even in 2020, Lynch had a guest shot on Showtime’s Billions.

If the rumors are true, Becky Lynch will join WWE legend Batista in MCU

Whether Big Time Becks will be in MCU, is yet unknown. But, if the rumors are believed to be true, Becky Lynch will join Ex-WWE star Batista. Batista depicts the role of Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy series in MCU.

In an interview with Men’s Health in 2021, Batista revealed the reason for separating himself from pro wrestling. He said:

“I’m not trying to separate myself from professional wrestling because I’m embarrassed or anything like that. It’s just, that I needed to make a name for myself and start all over and kind of just get people to see me in a different light. Because if people always see me as a pro wrestler turned actor, then they’re going to put me in a box for roles.”

