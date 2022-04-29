“We would have to sit through stupid meetings about how we’d have to dress sexy” – Former NXT Women’s Champion says NXT Women were told to dress sexier

Former NXT Women’s Champion Athena recalled the NXT women being told to dress sexier like Mandy Rose.

The Warrior Wrestling Women’s Champion Athena recently talked about these WWE NXT women’s division meetings with Chris Van Vliet. Athena wrestled under the name Ember Moon during her run in WWE. Now known as Athena, the former NXT Women’s Champion performed on the Gold and Black brand from Sept. 2015 to April 2018. WWE released Ember Moon from the company in 2021.

Ember Moon recalled that they were asked to dress like Mandy Rose

While talking to Chris Van Vliet, Ember Moon talked about her struggles after Triple H left the company. Moon said that her NXT situation was hurtful and also described the NXT women’s division meetings. She further went to reveal that the female talents were told to dress like Mandy Rose.

Moon said:

“When you care about something, not just for yourself but for everyone involved, it hurts so much more because, for so many years, I’ve been not about myself. I’ve been to the match and other people. To be told that I’ve done nothing wrong and I was taken off TV for doing nothing wrong, hurt so bad because I was so happy walking into work.

Ember Moon also revealed that she did not feel happy when Shotzi left and had to sit through stupid meetings.

“We would have to sit through stupid meetings about how we’d have to dress sexy,” Athena recalled. “I remember looking at someone else (and laughing). I cater to children. I’m not about to wear fishnet booty buttcheek shorts because we had a two-hour meeting about how to dress like Mandy Rose,” she continued. “That’s not fair. Mandy is absolutely phenomenal and an amazing person, but not everyone is Mandy Rose.

“I started seeing this downslope as soon as Hunter was gone, and like for the first little bit, we didn’t know why he was gone. We just knew he wasn’t there, you know? I got so angry. And I remember sitting there and I was like I did nothing wrong. I didn’t piss off Vince.”

Latest details about these WWE NXT women’s division meetings

Recently, Fightful Select revealed some new details on these “stupid” meetings. These meetings took place in October 2021 and were reportedly held under the disguise of ‘fashion consulting’ and ‘fashion aid’. WWE hired fashion expert Melanie Pace to conduct these meetings. Pace took to Instagram to share a few photos of her from the WWE Performance Center last year in October.

Several female superstars expressed their displeasure and blamed WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis. This was because these meetings began when he regained power. Although it was not proved Laurinaitis was the one behind the meetings, the meetings were one of the big changes that came after Triple H’s departure due to his health issues.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.