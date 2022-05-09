“I got told ‘you’re not pretty enough'” – Former WWE star reveals she faced rejection several times from WWE due to her looks

Former WWE star reveals that she faced rejection several times from WWE due to her looks and was asked to lose weight.

Ember Moon, one of the most popular stars of WWE was released by the company in the recent past. Skill, honour and heart are the three attributes that defined her as the best in the ring of WWE. And The War Goddess has justified the attributes given to her with her impeccable wrestling skills.

The mentee of another superstar Booker T, Moon made her main roster debut on RAW after WrestleMania 34 but returned to the former black and gold brand after a lack of creative direction.

Ember Moon was rejected because of her looks

The War Goddess recently made an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. On the show, the wrestler detailed how she enjoyed watching AEW during her days at WWE. The wrestler also spoke about the rejection she kept on facing from the company of WWE.

Moon revealed that the rejections were mainly because of her looks rather than her wrestling skills. The wrestler said that she was been told that Moon didn’t have the right look WWE was looking for.

“I got told ‘you’re not pretty enough, you need to lose weight, you’re not what we are looking for, you’re too buff.’All of these comments have been said in my previous try-outs. And then I finally got the yes. It meant so much more to me that I wasn’t going to be a Diva. I’m not a Diva,” said Moon.

The former mentee of Booker T also said that she does like putting up makeup like several others but she does not promote sexuality.

“Do I like putting on makeup and looking pretty? Who doesn’t?” Moon added. “But when it comes to my aesthetic and the fans that I cater to, I don’t promote sexuality like that. I never have and I don’t think I ever will. I’ve never been that type of person. I am a nerd, so it meant so much more to be merited on my performance instead of my appearance.”

Ember Moon used to watch AEW while she was in WWE

Earlier on the show, the former WWE wrestler had said that she used to watch AEW while she was in WWE. The wrestler also said that she’d talk to AEW star Dustin Rhodes. Moon further said that she has always received great advice about her character from the AEW star.

“I wasn’t watching them for the film. Was watching them because I was envious. I remember I would text Dustin from time to time to see how he was and he would say ‘we are sure having fun over here.’ ‘I see that Dustin! But how are you?’ Dustin was great and he always gave me great advice on my character. I’m there like ‘this is f*cking Goldust taking an interest in my character.’”

Click here to read more on WWE