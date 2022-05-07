“Certain higher-ups can never see past their perverted ways” – Nia Jax tears into WWE higher-ups for objectifying women

Nia Jax slammed WWE higher-ups for objectifying women. Jax slammed WWE through a tweet that was referred by her as random post.

Nia Jax is a celebrated wrestler in the company of WWE. The 6 feet tall wrestler joined the company of WWE in the year 2014. She joined the company as a part of NXT. Later, the wrestler made her way to the main roster in the year 2016. Jax is a former WWE RAW Women’s Champion.

Nia Jax has been vocal about her displeasure with the company since her exit from WWE. The former women’s champion was released by the company in November month of 2021. Recently the wrestler is again back in the news for her latest dig at her former employer.

Even though the former wrestler of WWE hasn’t mentioned the name of WWE but the tweet was made soon after the reports of Ember Moon accusing WWE of various allegations were circulated over the internet.

Earlier Ember Moon accused WWE that the company had asked the female wrestlers to like NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose. Speaking about the same Moon had said,

“We would have to sit through stupid meetings about how we’d have to dress sexy. I remember looking at someone else (and laughing). I cater to children. I’m not about to wear fishnet booty butt-cheek shorts because we had a two-hour meeting about how to dress like Mandy Rose. That’s not fair. Mandy is phenomenal and an amazing person. But not everyone is Mandy Rose. I started seeing this downslope as soon as Hunter was gone (from NXT).”

Nia Jax slammed WWE higher-ups for objectifying women

The allegations made by Moon spread like wildfire over the internet. Nia Jax, cousin of The Rock although not directly but in an indirect way made her statement relating to the issue. The statement by Nia Jax was made in the form of a ‘random tweet.’

She wrote:

“It’s a shame, some people deserve to get the opportunity to shine like the star they are, but unfortunately, certain higher-ups can never see past their perverted ways. Too bad, there aren’t the lucky ones who can use blackmail to keep their jobs. *random tweet*”

The former women’s champion in the tweet did not mention the name of her former company, WWE. Even though Nia Jax referred to her post as a random tweet the keen followers of WWE were able to understand the dig taken by the wrestler as the tweet was been made soon after Moon’s comments surfaced online.

It’s a shame, some people deserve to get the opportunity to shine like the star they really are, but unfortunately certain higher ups can never see past their own perverted ways. Too bad, there aren’t the lucky ones who can use blackmail to keep their jobs. *random tweet* — Lina Fanene (@LinaFanene) April 30, 2022

Click here to read more on WWE