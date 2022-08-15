“We’re protecting what we believed to be Michael Jordan” – Jim Ross shares details on WWE Superstar during his rookie days

Former WWE commentator Jim Ross recently shared how WWE protected Brock Lesnar during his initial days in the company.

A lot of WWE fans know Jim Ross just as a legendary commentator. But, the veteran also played monumental role backstage. In his run of 20 years, Ross was also a Head of Talent Relations in the company. The Hall of Famer is often credited for introducing stars like John Cena, The Rock, and Brock Lesnar to WWE. Not to forget the legendary Gerald Brisco, who was the main bridge between Brock and WWE.

On a recent episode of his Grilling Jr. Podcast, the Hall of Famer spoke about the time Brock was signed by WWE. Ross also shared Vince McMahon’s first reaction when he saw Brock Lesnar alongside Brisco in 2000. Calling their first encounter Love At First Sight, the former commentator opened up about how WWE was protecting the young superstar.

Jim Ross reveals WWE felt Brock Lesnar will become their most significant superstar

Brock initially joined WWE’s developmental territory Ohio Valley Wrestling. The Beast Incarnate trained alongside the ‘Class of 2002’ which included talents like John Cena, Randy Orton, and Batista. In fact, the batch is considered the best in WWE history.

So, when Brock came into the picture, WWE believed he would be their Michael Jordan. Ross revealed that the management saw their greatest in-ring talent in the form of Brock Lesnar.

However, the Hall of Famer believes The Beast is, in fact, the Micheal Jordan of pro wrestling. Applauding the way Brock draws the crowd to arenas, he said:

“We’re protecting what we believed to be Michael Jordan. We believed that Brock Lesnar was going to become the greatest in-ring talent that we ever had… He was our [Michael]Jordan, man.”

Moreover, during the podcast, Jim Ross appreciated the way WWE is managing Brock Lesnar and bringing him to fewer events. The Former Talent Head in WWE believes that’s how one should culture and develop attraction-type talents.

The Beast Incarnate will be headling another main event in WWE

If not Michael Jordan, Brock Lesnar is surely the biggest crowd-drawer in the current era of pro wrestling. Considering his absence from the weekly shows, the 10-time champion has been relevant throughout his 20-year-long WWE career. Moreover, in his second run with the company, Brock has been in the title picture almost every time he appears.

In fact, at the upcoming SummerSlam PPV, he will be on the top of the match-card again. The Beast Incarnate is scheduled to collide against The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, yet again. But, this time the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will be in line in a Last Man Standing Match.

Who will walk out of #SummerSlam as WWE Undisputed Universal Champion following the LAST MAN STANDING Match between @WWERomanReigns & @BrockLesnar?@HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/vrCivlqyCc — WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) July 26, 2022

