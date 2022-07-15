“I was getting complaints from the budget guy” – WWE Hall of Famer explains why WWE was initially hesitant to sign Brock Lesnar

Former WWE Backstage Producer Gerald Brisco recently talked about Brock Lesnar and shared an anecdote related to Brock’s initial signing.

Brock Lesnar is a proven main-event star not only in WWE but also in MMA. The Beast Incarnate has been a money-making machine for Vince McMahon throughout his WWE career. However, the company was not very keen to sign him initially. Gerald Brisco, one who introduced Brock to WWE, shared the story and the reason behind the reluctance.

Recently, Gerald Brisco spoke with Sportskeeda, where he opened up about Brock’s first meeting with Mr. McMahon and why the company hesitated to sign him initially.

Brisco is a WWE Hall of Famer and has worked with the company as a backstage producer in the past. In fact, he is the man who introduced stars Like Hulk Hogan and Brock Lesnar to WWE.

Gerald Brisco reveals WWE thought signing Brock Lesnar would sabotage their developmental budget

While speaking on the show, Brisco explained why was WWE hesitant to sign Brock Lesnar. The former WWE employee stated that Brock was demanding six-figure money at that time which is pretty huge even now. Moreover, Brisco recalled how the WWE accounts department was not happy with him over the signing. The accounts unit thought Brock Lesnar’s signing money would destroy the developmental budget. Brisco stated:

“There was resistance… Brock[Lesnar] was asking for a lot of money… He was looking for six figures to sign on, which nowadays is almost ridiculous. I was getting complaints from the budget guy that this guy is going to kill our entire developmental budget with one guy.”

Brisco convinced the accounts department by assuring them that signing Brock Lesnar would bring more money than what they will be spending. Eventually, Brock Lesnar was signed by WWE and the rest is history.

Anyway, the decision to spend that much money on Brock eventually paid. Brock has had a 2-decade long run with the company and is still going well.

The Beast Incarnate will main-event another WWE pay-per-view later this month

Even though Lesnar works in a light schedule with WWE, whenever he steps foot in the WWE ring, stadiums go housefull. The 10-time world champion may not be seen on WWE Tv regularly, but he has always been in the title picture in WWE. Although he has been on a losing streak lately, his stocks are still very high.

Brock Lesnar faced a defeat against Roman Reigns at this year’s Wrestlemania in a Title Unification Match. But, the Beast Incarnate returned on a recent SmackDown Live episode. Brock will be challenging The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming SummerSlam event.

