Mercedes Mone is all set to have her first match since leaving WWE. She will face fellow former WWE star Kairi for the IWGP Women’s Match in the ongoing Battle in the Valley event. Mone was known as Sasha Banks during her time at Stamford. She was part of the four Horsewomen and was positioned as one of the top stars in the company. However, the WWE and she had several differences, both creative and financial. This eventually led to them parting ways with each other. Mone is now a NJPW talent, but what are her thoughts on returning to the WWE one day in the future?

Mone is one of only four women in the WWE to have attained Grand Slam status. Bayley, Asuka, Mone and Charlotte Flair have won all the singles titles in WWE and NXT while also winning the tag titles. She is deeply embedded in WWE’s history. So, what is her opinion on returning one day and picking up from where she left?

What did Mercedes Mone say about returning to WWE?

During a recent conversation with Marc Raimondi of ESPN, Mercedes Mone was asked if she would return to the WWE someday. She said:

“I guess people like to say ‘never say never.’’ You never know in life. I never knew life would take me here, but I always follow my heart so wherever my heart takes me is where I’m going to go.”

She was then asked if the probability of facing UFC goat Amanda Nunes was higher than returning to the WWE, and the NJPW star clarified that it was the same.

Triple H reached out to Mercedes Mone before her Wrestle Kingdom appearance

Mercedes Mone made headlines when she made an appearance at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom. She had a staredown with the IWGP Women’s Champion Kairi before laying her out to signal her intent.

Mone recently uploaded her documentary ahead of her Battle of the Valley clash with Kairi. In it, she revealed that Triple H and William Regal reached out to her before her NJPW debut.

“And also at midnight, I got a very nice text from Triple H, and still it’s crazy, and I got an amazing text from William Regal this morning,” Mone stated in the video.

Battle of the Valley card:

IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kazuchika Okada (c)

IWGP Women’s Title Match

Mercedes Moné vs. KAIRI (c)

NJPW World Television Title Match

Clark Connors vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (c)

NJPW Strong Openweight Title Match

KENTA vs. Fred Rosser (c)

NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles Match

The World Class Wrecking Crew vs. The Motor City Machine Guns (c)

Filthy Rules Match

Tom Lawlor vs. Homicide

Loser Leaves NJPW Match

Eddie Kingston vs. Jay White

Kushida, The DKC, Kevin Knight, and Volador Jr. vs. Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, CMLL’s NWA World Historic Welterweight Champion Rocky Romero, Mascara Dorada and Adrian Quest

