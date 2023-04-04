Vince McMahon was forced to retire from the WWE after his involvement in a Hush Money scandal was made public. H stepped down from his position as the WWE Chairman, CEO and the head of creative. However, he made his way back to the top of the company via possession of controlling shares. He was reinstated as the Executive Chairman leading to many wondering if and when he would return to WWE creative as well.

The promotion has constantly denied claims that Vince was booking the shows. Vince has himself stated that the creative direction of the company is solely Triple H’s vision, but has that changed now that the WWE has been sold to Ari Emanuel’s Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.?

Will Vince McMahon return to creative now that WWE has been sold to Endeavor?

The WWE has officially been purchased by Endeavor, who will form a new publicly-traded company by merging the wrestling promotion with the UFC.

Under the terms of this acquisition, Vince McMahon will retain his position as the Executive Chairman, while Ari Emanuel and Mark Shapiro will serve as the CEO and COO of this new company respectively.

Dana White and Nick Khan will also maintain their roles as UFC and WWE presidents, but what about Vince McMahon and his on-screen role within the promotion?

During a conversation with CNBC, he revealed that his Mr. McMahon character was dead and would not be a part of the in the ring action any more. As far as booking goes, the former WWE CEO revealed that he would participate in the creative process from a higher level but would not be “in the weeds” like in the past.

Vince McMahon blamed for the mess on WWE RAW

The RAW after WrestleMania is usually seen as an event of its own. Last night, however, was less an occasion and more of a funeral. The weekly show was met with a lot of negativity, and some even believed that perhaps Vince McMahon had something to do with it.

This has since been all but confirmed by various media outlets who claim that the show had a large Vince McMahon presence about it with the shows being re-written, sometimes even after going live on air.

Despite the sale to Endeavor, WWE shareholders still own 49% of the promotion. The fact that Nick Khan is still in charge of the new Board of Directors tell you that despite the sale, Vince McMahon is still very much in control of his creation.

He has already admitted to being involved in creative. It will be interesting to see if he limits his involvement or simply takes over from Triple H as the creative head as well.

