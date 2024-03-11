Fans Surprised as McMahon and Brock Lesnar Appear to Be Almost Missing From WWE 2k24

Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar are undoubtedly two of the most iconic figures in WWE. After all, one is the co-founder of modern WWE, while the other is one of the most prolific wrestlers. So, it was normal for fans to be shocked when they found both having minimized appearances in WWE 2K24

Fans have noticed that Visual Concepts have minimized the appearance of McMahon and Lesnar in the game. Both the WWE icons are no longer playable except Lesnar’s Wrestlemania 30 against Undertaker. As for McMahon, he appears in archival footage for a match, but his face has been blurred.

Many fans are upset about Lesnar not being a playable character, although the same cannot be said about the former WWE boss. At the same time, several mods have surfaced on the internet that bring Lesanar back as a playable character in the game. While these mods can only be installed on the PC version of the game, it seems like fans aren’t bothered with McMahon’s removal. In fact, some are even trolling those who want the wrestler back in the game.

Why are Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar missing from WWE 2K24?

It has now become apparent that Visual Concepts is minimizing McMahon and Lesnar from their latest WWE 2K title. Now, those who don’t follow the sport religiously might wonder why such iconic WWE figures are being moved out of the game. Unfortunately, it has all to do with the ongoing case against Lesnar and McMahon.

The WWE co-founder Vince McMahon has been allegedly accused of mentally and physically abusing many employees, including Janel Grant. The latter recently accused the WWE Boss of abusing and trafficking her to others in the industry. These allegations eventually led to McMahon resigning from his post.

Amidst the Vince McMahon controversy, Lesnar was removed from every WWE promotional plan, including from the official WWE roaster. His appearance was also minimized in the WWE 2K24. Although nothing was said about Lesnar, these actions hinted at Lesnar’s alleged involvement in McMahon’s wrongdoings.

However, fans should note that WWE has since reinstated Brock Lesnar to the official roaster page, which could mean he has been cleared of all the wrongdoing. So, the 46-year-old might soon return as a playable character in the game. On the other hand, players might have to do without the former WWE boss for some now as there are no updates that hint at his return.