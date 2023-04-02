HomeSearch

WrestleMania 39 Night 1 Recap and Results: Two Title Changes, Father Son Grudge Fight, an Impromptu Match and More!

Rishabh Singh
|Published 02/04/2023

WrestleMania 39 Night 1 results

Apr 1, 2023; inglewood, CA, USA; John Cena during Wrestlemania Night 1 at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

WrestleMania Night 1 was nothing short of a spectacular event. With over 80,000 fans in attendance at the SoFi stadium, the response was electric. As advertised, the show kicked off with the United States Champion Austin Theory defending his title with the returning John Cena. Although Theory tapped out to the STF, the match did not conclude due to the ref being inadvertently knocked down. With Cena distracted, Austin Theory caught him with a low blow and picked up the win. 

After a few more riveting matches, Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley stole the show in a very physical match. Finally, in the main event, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens settled their grudge against the Usos. SoFi Stadium was serenading in emotion after Sami Zayn delivered three Heluva kicks and picked up the win for his team.

Two World titles changed hands on WrestleMania Night 1. WrestleMania has undoubtedly gotten a positive response from the fans on Night 1. It remains to be seen what Night 2 entails. 

WrestleMania Night 1 Match results

Kick-off match: Austin Theory(c) Vs John Cena for the United States Championship

Winner: Austin Theory

 

Men’s Showcase Match: Braun Stroman & Ricochet Vs Street Profits Vs Alpha Academy Vs Viking Raiders

Winner: Street Profits

 

Seth Rollins Vs Logan Paul

Winner: Seth Rollins

 

Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch Vs Damage CTRL

Winner: Trish, Lita, and Becky Lynch

 

Rey Mysterio Vs Dominik Mysterio

Winner: Rey Mysterio

 

Charlotte Flair(c) Vs Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Winner: Rhea Ripley

 

The Miz Vs Pat McAfee (impromptu match)

Winner: Pat McAfee

 

The Usos(c) Vs Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens for the WWE Undisputed World Tage Team Champions

Winner: Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

The main event for WrestleMania Night 1 was changed on the fly

It was reported earlier that Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley would headline WrestleMania Night 1. However, the compelling storyline involving Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, and The Usos was given the main event spot eventually. Although it wasn’t the original Creative plan, WWE decided to give the WWE Universe what they wanted. 

