WWE Superstar Furious Over Execution of Austin Theory Cashing In His Money in the Bank Contract

After months of teasing, Austin Theory finally cashed in Money in the Bank briefcase on the November 7 episode of RAW. However, rather than going for the major titles, he did it for the US Title. As if that wasn’t enough, WWE booked the 25-year-old to fail his cash-in. The decision is receiving a lot of backlash from fans and critics. In fact, RAW Commentator Corey Graves is also one of those who hated Austin Theory’s cash-in.

Vince McMahon saw Austin Theory as the next big which was the key reason why he was given the MITB briefcase. However, since the regime change, he has hardly won a notable match. Even his cash-in against Seth Rollins ended up being a failure.

Recently, on the “After The Bell” podcast, Corey Graves discussed Austin Theory’s failed cash-in. The RAW commentator gave his honest thoughts about how he felt seeing that happen.

Corey Graves said he is “furious” with how Austin Theory’s cash-in played out

Earlier, reports were stating WWE had unique plans for Austin Theory’s money in the bank briefcase cash-in. It was stated that for the first time in history, a person will hold his MITB Briefcase for a year. However, in the end, Theory was booked to fail his cash-in on a mid-card title.

Talking about the booking decision, Corey Graves expressed the rage he felt when Austin Theory failed his cash-in. The RAW commentator said he was angry seeing that happen in front of his eyes. In fact, Corey affirmed he truly believes what Vince McMahon thought about Theory. He stated:

“[Corey Graves] I’m furious with how it all played out. I was furious as it was unfolding before our very eyes… I think the world of Austin Theory and I truly believe what Mr. McMahon was saying six months ago. This guy could be the guy.”

Moreover, Corey Graves admitted he understands change is inevitable. The RAW commentator then asserted everything in their world has changed in the last few months.

The 25-year-old superstar seems optimistic even after the big loss

Following his failed cash-in, Austin Theory took to social media to express his feelings. The former MITB winner posted a video clip on Twitter that showed some of his best in-ring moments. Austin Theory also wrote an interesting caption stating he will never stop. The Hashtags he used suggested the loss has not affected his morale. He tweeted:

Nevertheless, it appears the 25-year-old WWE superstar is not feeling down and out after the failed cash-in. Austin Theory rather looks positive about achieving his goals no matter what. However, it would be interesting to see what future plans the new WWE regime has for him.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.