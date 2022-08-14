“That’s my fault” – Paige opens up about her heartbreaking in-ring conversation with Sasha Banks about her career ending injury

Former WWE wrestler Paige recently opened up about the in-ring conversation with Sasha Banks about her career-ending injury.

On the 26th of December, 2017 at Madison Square Garden, the then WWE wrestler, Paige was engaged in her final WWE match in a six-woman tag. In the match, the wrestler was teamed alongside Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. The trio wrestled against the team of Mickie James, Bayley, and Sasha Banks.

Recently the former superstar of WWE, Paige opened up about the heart-breaking conversation between her and Sasha Banks. Recently, Paige appeared on Starrcast V. The superstar took to the stage to speak candidly for the first time since her WWE contract expired earlier this month. During the conversation, the Anti-Diva recalled her conversation with Sasha Banks in the ring following her career-ending injury.

Paige opens up about her heartbreaking in-ring conversation with Sasha Banks about her injury

On the career front, Paige’s WWE contract expired earlier this month. Whereas Sasha Banks was reportedly released from hers in June. But neither page nor Sasha nor the company of WWE has given an official confirmation about it. It was recently announced that Sasha and Naomi would appear at C2E2 in August in Chicago. It is usually an event that WWE keeps its talent away from due to yearly involvement from AEW.

“So he [the referee] threw up the ‘X’ and I look at poor Sasha [Banks] in the corner and she’s like ‘I’m so sorry.’ And I’m like ‘If it wasn’t you, it was going to be somebody else.’ I thought I could come back and do exactly the same things that I could do prior to my first neck injury, and so that’s on me, that’s my fault,” Paige said. “I did literally the same move with Bayley the day before. And unfortunately the timing was just a little bit off and it happens, it is what it is.”