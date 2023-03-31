WrestleMania 39 Stage: When Will WWE Unveil the Stage? New Pictures Leaked and More!

WrestleMania is right around the corner. The Grandest Spectacle in all of sports entertainment is going to be helmed by Triple H for the first time ever. WWE is pulling out all the stops to make WrestleMania Goes Hollywood a memorable event. Aside from the match card being replete with iconic matches, WrestleMania will enthrall you with its appearance. Leaked pictures that have been circulating online have left the fans astounded. A new leaked picture shows that the stage is close to being complete.

WrestleMania 39 will be a two-night affair. Night 1 is going to be headlined by Charlotte Flair and the Royal Rumble winner, Rhea Ripley. Night 2 will see Roman Reigns defending his titles and glorious reign against Cody Rhodes. Something’s got to give this Saturday and Sunday.

A new leaked picture of the WrestleMania 39 stage is making the rounds

Triple H aims to outdo himself with each passing Premium Live Event(PLE). The WrestleMania stage, in the SoFi Stadium, that is soon going to be unveiled, resembles the “Hollywood Awards” look.

The lighting and the colors of the setting correspond with the WrestleMania logo. The WWE design team has undoubtedly done a commendable job in building this monumental infrastructure.

It was previously reported that WrestleMania tickets are quickly selling out due to high demand.

Wrestlemania is ready to go pic.twitter.com/OJPJ90gdl9 — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) March 31, 2023

WrestleMania 39 stage will reportedly be revealed on Friday

According to The Wrestling Blog, the stage will be officially revealed a day before WrestleMania 39. This means that it will be unveiled on Friday. Judging by the leaked pictures, the set looks nothing short of sublime and lofty.

Nick Khan recently stated that the fans would be in for many surprises at WrestleMania. With WWE going to great lengths with the presentation of the show, it remains to be seen what other surprises await the WWE Universe.

I was just informed Wrestlemania stage will officially be revealed tomorrow — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) March 31, 2023

