WWE Apparently Wants Roman Reigns’ Title Reign To Go Until SummerSlam 2023

Roman Reigns has been an Undefeated Champion for the last two and a half years, as his current title reign is over 930 days. However, with Cody Rhodes winning the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble, many fans believe his days as champion are numbered. In fact, the current betting odds indicate The American Nightmare is a clear-cut winner at WrestleMania 39. However, that might not be the case after all. According to a recent report, people backstage want Roman Reigns’ title reign to last all the way till SummerSlam 2023.

The Tribal Chief won the Universal Championship in August 2020 at the Payback pay-per-view and hasn’t lost ever since. Then at last year’s WrestleMania, he defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE title as well. However, for the first time in the last 30 months, the odds are against The Head of the Table.

People in Management and WWE Creative want Roman Reigns’ title reign to hit the 1000-day mark

WrestlingBlog, through a recent Twitter post, discussed Roman Reigns’ current title reign and provided some key details about its future. According to the report, WWE has no plans to end the dominating reign of The Tribal Chief.

Moreover, there are people within management and WWE creative who want Roman to complete 1000 days as champion. They are even considering Roman Reigns to continue his title reign until this year’s SummerSlam.

WrestlingBlog also noted that there have been talks for The Tribal Chief to drop the WWE title. Such talks have, in fact, been going around for the past couple of months.

The report further stated that even after dropping the WWE title, Roman Reigns can hit the 1000-day mark. He will still be holding the Universal title, which he won in 2020.

Xero News also commented and stated that the Undisputed Champion is working three back-to-back PPVs after WrestleMania 39. Reigns will appear at Backlash, Saudi Show, and SummerSlam.

Well, WWE is in a conundrum right now, as neither Cody nor Roman can suffer a defeat. It will be interesting to see what middle way the creative team will find eventually.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is scheduled to appear on next week’s Monday Night RAW

Roman Reigns may be holding the titles of both brands, but he has been a SmackDown star since the 2019 Draft. As a matter of fact, he has rarely appeared on the red brand this year. The last fans saw The Tribal Chief on RAW was on January 23(RAW is XXX) for the Trial of Sami Zayn segment.

However, Roman Reigns will be gracing the March 20 episode of Monday Night RAW. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is set to go face-to-face with The American Nightmare on the show.

Wow!@HeymanHustle just said Roman Reigns will be on RAW next week and go face-to-face with Cody Rhodes! 🤯#WWERAW #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/k2ElQKfIe2 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 14, 2023

Nevertheless, if the reports are true, there are chances that Roman Reigns might continue his title reign even after WrestleMania 39. Though nothing could be said as things can be totally different after three weeks.

