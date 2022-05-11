WWE Chairman Vince McMahon or AEW President Tony Khan, who is the richer wrestling promoter?

Vince McMahon of WWE and Tony Khan of AEW are the dominant names in wrestling but who is richer between the two?

WWE and AEW are two of the most dominant companies in the stream of wrestling. The likes of Vince McMahon and Tony Khan have played a prominent in taking their respective companies of WWE and AEW to the heights they are present today.

WWE has made its presence in the wrestling arena for decades. AEW on the other hand is only an infant in comparison to the age of WWE. Not only wrestlers but the company of WWE has even been successful in providing prominent actors to the world. Some of the celluloid joiners from the company of WWE include The Rock and John Cena.

The company of WWE has marked its presence for a span of seven decades. The company was originally the brainchild of Vince’s grandfather Jesse McMahon. The current Chairperson of WWE, Vince McMahon is the grandchild of Jesse and thus is the third-generation owner of the company.

All Elite Wrestling or the AEW on the other hand was born on the 25th of May 2019. The company is about to celebrate its third birthday. Thus, in comparison to WWE, the company of Tony Khan and Shahid Khan is only an infant.

But it is to be noticed that in such a short span the company of AEW has grown so tall that it is been able to give a stern competition to WWE. The company of AEW is also been successful in attracting some of the prominent wrestlers of WWE to its arena. CM Punk, Christian Cage and Chris Jericho are the prominent names to include.

Recently WWE was successful in bringing back its star wrestler Cody Rhodes from AEW. Cody was initially involved with WWE and later on had joined AEW as its EVP. The wrestler made a grand comeback to his initial company of WWE during the event of WrestleMania 38.

Who is richer between Vince McMahon and Tony Khan?

In terms of the richest CEOs between Vince and Tony, the 76-year-old Vince McMahon is worth $3.2 billion according to last year’s Forbes “The World’s Billionaires” list.

WWE, Alpha Entertainment and other business ventures are the sources of income for the Chairperson of WWE. Vince is also a well-known philanthropist.

He offers donations to the organizations including, Grants to Fishburne Military School, Sacred Heart University, East Carolina University; Make-A-Wish, Be a Star, and Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

On the other hand, even the father-son duo founders of AEW are owning an immense bank balance. Father of Tony Khan, Shahid Khan’s net worth as per the 2022 estimation of Forbes is $7.4 billion.

The owner of AEW also owns UK’s Fulham football club. Shahid Khan bought the company in the year 2013. The senior Khan also owns Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League. His son Tony Khan, the Chairperson of AEW is an owner of a net worth of $1 billion.

It is to be noted that while Vince McMahon is richer than Tony, he along with his father combined posses much more wealth than the WWE patriarch.

