Shahid Khan vs Jerry Jones Yacht Comparison: Which NFL Owner Has a Bigger Superyacht?

As billionaire NFL team owners, Jerry Jones and Shahid Khan share more than just a love for football. Among those things, the two also seem to have a passion for priceless superyachts—each breathtaking in its own right. But which one is bigger?

Shahid Khan purchased the Jaguars in 2011 for a whopping $770 million, which is now worth over $4.6 billion. As per Pro Football Network, Khan stands at the 7th spot when it comes to the richest NFL team owners with a $11.1 billion net worth. With such riches comes extravagant splurging, which Khan embodies in the shape of his 400-foot-long superyacht.

Khan’s new superyacht is named ‘KISMET’ and was built by Lürssen in Germany. While the cost of the yacht is unlisted, it was available for charter at $3 million a week back in March, which can go up to $5.4 million with added taxes and provisions. KISMET is 400 feet long and surprisingly yet, only boards 12 VIP guests at a time.

Additionally, with an abundance of luxury amenities, the yacht is a small city in itself. Ranging from basketball courts to swimming pools to outdoor cinemas, KISMET is larger than a football field, making it a rare symbol of extravagant luxury, being almost beyond superficial belief.

In comparison, Jerry Jones‘ superyacht differs in size, but it exudes a similar level of ultimate sophistication.

Jerry Jones’ Bravo Eugenia

The Cowboys owner’s superyacht first became front-page news when he started to host meetings aboard it. Bravo Eugenia also served as the venue for the 2020 NFL Draft for the Dallas Cowboys, marking Jones’ reputation as a man with an avid passion for luxury.

Bravo Eugenia has been spotted in Miami, London, and was most recently seen harboring in Seattle. It is clear that Jones likes to do everything in style, and when it comes to his beloved superyacht, he takes his enjoyment to a whole new level.

Jerry Jones’ Bravo Eugenia spotted in Seattle (Photo: @andrewjamedia) pic.twitter.com/nJJTQOAchj — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 8, 2020

The superyacht was built by Oceanco in 2018 and measures over 357 feet in length, falling short of KISMET by just 50 feet. In addition, Jones’ yacht features two helicopter pads, a large spa, a plunge pool, a gym, and even a beach club, with a capacity for 14 passengers—just like Khan’s KISMET.

It is evident that Khan’s yacht easily clears Jones’ in terms of size and the wide range of amenities. Both NFL team owners possess superyachts that are built solely for recreation, which speaks a lot about the standards of their vast wealth.