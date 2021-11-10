“I’d slap Steve Austin’s teeth out of his mouth” – WWE Hall of Famer criticizes iconic WWE segment involving Stone Cold

WWE Hall of Famer criticizes iconic WWE segment involving Stone Cold Steve Austin and questioned their credibility on a podcast.

Stone Cold Steve Austin is arguably WWE’s greatest superstar. However, to WWE Hall of Famer, Stevie Ray, he is ‘some daisy duke, bald-headed, bad knee, guy that beats up women.’ During a recent appearance on That 90’s Wrestling Podcast, he did not hold back while discussing why he did not make the switch to WWE once WCW shut down and was not pleased with his brother, Booker T for doing so.

Booker T’s first feud upon joining WWE was against Stone Cold and the two went on to have one of the most memorable segments when they brawled inside a shopping mall. Despite its popularity, Stevie Ray wasn’t happy with the booking and sat down to explain why.

“You come in as the champion, big bad Booker T, his whole career he’s been a big bad guy. Now, all of a sudden you’re in a grocery store, running from Steve Austin. Ain’t nobody in my family ever ran from a man in his life. Ain’t no punk in me, ain’t no b*tch in me. There ain’t no b—h in none of my brothers or my uncles or nobody. I ain’t never ran from one man in my life and never will.

Especially some daisy duke, bald-headed, bad knee, guy that beats up women. You kidding me? You kidding me? I’d slap Steve Austin’s teeth out of his mouth, ain’t no punk like that don’t ever fight a man. Now on TV, I got to run from him, I’m scared of him. Nah, miss me with that. But that’s the way they work, and this is what I told everybody was going to happen.”

He then explained why he didn’t go and how he warned other WCW superstars against doing so.

“People always ask me, ‘why didn’t you go?’ Because I know how they are, and I don’t want to be a part of that. You come in as the WCW World Champion, and then they start making a mockery of your name.

You don’t bring somebody into your company and put them at the same level as the people you’ve got stuff invested in, you don’t do that. Because you’ve money invested in these guys.

You’ve got to realize that, there ain’t no money invested in those WCW guys. Hell, we were doing good before, and we will do well without them. But what we will do is use them, to push my product and my guys. That’s just business, it ain’t personal.

I told people what was going to happen to the WCW guys when they went there. Nobody believed me, and I said, ‘the guys that did good there, they went there before the company closed.’ Nobody believed me.”

