SmackDown Star Karrion Kross Shares Story Behind His Recent WWE Return

WORCESTER – WWE star Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux look on as Drew McIntyre sneaks up from behind into the ring on \”WWE Friday Night SmackDown\” at the DCU Center, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Wwesmackdown Tg 31

Karrion Kross made his NXT debut in 2020 and within a year, he became one of the top stars of the brand. However, after spending a few months on the main roster in 2021, he was released from the company. The Herald of Doomsday made his return earlier this year in August and is currently feuding with Drew McIntyre. Recently, the SmackDown Star spoke to “The Sun” where he shed light on how he came back to WWE.

During the interview, The Herald of Doomsday discussed a lot of things concerning his WWE career so far. Karrion Kross recalled his previous run on the main roster saying that time was a little weird. Moreover, he claimed that even after he left, he was on good terms with everyone.

Kross said the bridge was never burned and his WWE release was just a series of unfortunate events. The Herald of Doomsday also shared the story behind his recent return to the company.

Karrion Kross says Triple H called him offering a WWE return

The Herald of Doomsday has made a career working under The Cerebral Assassin on the NXT brand. Working under Triple H, Karrion Kross became the NXT Champion twice. So, when he was released by Vince McMahon last year, he still kept in touch with his NXT boss.

During the interview, Karrion Kross stated he and Triple H often checked in on each other. Though he added that the conversations were never about work, it was “just personal stuff.”

However, one day, The Game called Karrion Kross with an offer of a WWE return. The 2-time NXT champion said Triple H asked him if they would like to come home (WWE). It was the same week fans saw Kross Making his comeback to the company. He stated:

“One day he [Triple H] was wondering if we were around for a call… I think it was the week that you guys saw me on TV… He said, ‘Would you guys like to come home?’ And we were like, ‘Of course, we would’. And then you guys saw us two days later, we were on TV.”

So, it was just a call that resulted in the return of Karrion Kross. In fact, he was one of the first superstars Triple H brought back after he took over.

Karrion Kross was underused by Vince McMahon on the main roster

Backed by outstanding performances and two title reigns, The Herald of Doomsday received a main roster call-up last year in July. However, not only did he appear without Scarlett, but he also wasn’t booked properly there.

In fact, Karrion Kross lost the very first match he wrestled on RAW. And four months later, he was released from WWE following the budget cuts of Vince McMahon. However, the 2-time NXT champion made his return to the company as soon as Triple H took over the creative.

Nevertheless, in a couple of days, Karrion Kross will be facing Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage Match at Crown Jewel. Let’s see if The Herald of Doomsday can defeat the Scottish Warrior later this week.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.