Video: When Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Shocked the WWE Universe by Joining DX After Faking a Confrontation!

A decades-old video shows DX confronting ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ Mike Tyson when he appeared in WWE.

D-Generation X, probably one of the most entertaining factions of WWE, began with Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Chyna, and Rick Rude in 1997. The Legendary faction, with its heel/face tactics, was a treat for the WWE fans during the Attitude Era.

Although the group got bigger with more superstars tagging along, the first person to join hands with DX was not from WWE. It was none other than Iron Mike, The Baddest Man on the Planet, Mike Tyson.

Tyson first appeared in WWE in 1998 as a special enforcer for the Wrestlemania 14 match between Shawn Michael and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Since his face-off with The Texas Rattlesnake had turned into a brawl, the Boxing Legend got a different offer for the HBK.

Mike Tyson tags along DX to pull off a prank on WWE Universe

Heading towards the epic 1998 Wrestlemania match between the two legends, Mike Tyson appeared on an episode of RAW. Shawn Michaels alongside side his DX confronted him and started to talk trash. Not just that, the Heart Breaking Kid even challenged the boxing legend for a fight.

Both legends of their game executed the segment so perfectly that everyone thought they were going to wrestle. But, it was just a joke as Michaels tore off Mike Tyson’s shirt to reveal the DX one.

Micheals, who was the world champion and a heel, was trying to get the special enforcer on his side. However, nothing worked as the boxing legend did not let him cheat during the match. In fact, Tyson himself counted the final pin and raised the hand of the new champion.

D-Generation X is all set for a reunion to celebrate their 25 years in WWE

The legendary faction is going to complete 25 years in the company next month. With both Michaels and Triple H now one of the higher-ups in WWE, a reunion was certain. DX is scheduled to re-assemble on the October 10, episode of RAW in Brooklyn. With Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and X-Pac almost confirmed to appear, the show is surely a ‘no miss’ for DX fans.

BROOKLYN! The DX 25th Anniversary Celebration is set to take place at @wwe Monday Night RAW on October 10!🔥 Don’t miss out, get tix now⬇️https://t.co/EsnEKRis9I pic.twitter.com/GXi1eG4ObA — Barclays Center (@barclayscenter) September 23, 2022

However, there are a few people who every WWE fan would love to see at the legendary reunion. Chyna, who sadly passed away in 2016, and Billy Gun, who is now signed with AEW.

Nevertheless, with Triple H now the Head of Creative, it will be interesting to see if he brings his former DX fellow for a one-off appearance.

