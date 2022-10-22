“It Is Inevitable” – Logan Paul Addresses Brother Jake Paul’s Possibility of Joining WWE

YouTuber-turned-wrestler Logan Paul recently discussed the chances of his brother Jake Paul entering WWE in the future.

Logan Paul has been working hard with legends like Shawn Michaels to prepare himself for his second WWE match. The internet star will be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Title at Crown Jewel next month.

His younger brother Jake Paul is all set to face boxing legend Anderson Silva on 29 October. Despite both brothers being in different sports, fans want to know when Jake will join Logan.

Recently, the host of the Impaulsive podcast sat with Ryan Satin on “Out of Character” where he discussed his WWE journey so far. Logan Paul talked about his training, his work on the mic, some personal stuff, and more. He also shed light on his brother’s future in WWE.

Logan Paul is confident about Jake Paul joining WWE in the future

During the show, the YouTube star was asked whether his brother Jake will follow in his footsteps and join the squared circle. The WWE star replied by saying Jake Paul entering WWE is inevitable. Being a little bit biased, Paul felt incredible about what both brothers are doing right now.

Logan Paul noted how he and Jake, two brothers, are talking over two sports and called that historic in a way. As far as his brother in WWE is concerned, Logan Paul believes that is inevitable. He stated that Roman Reigns has his Bloodline, he wants his. Logan Paul seemed very sure about Jake Paul joining WWE in the future. He stated:

“Truthfully, I think it’s inevitable… I’m biased, but I think what we’re doing is incredibly exciting… We’re making history as we speak, and I think, Jake’s [Paul] crossover into WWE is inevitable. And bro, I need a bloodline. Roman [Reigns] got his, I got mine, where he at?”

The YouTube Star is scheduled to appear in the upcoming edition of SmackDown Live

The whole rivalry started when Logan Paul made some big statements on his Impaulsive podcast last month. Roman Reigns was the guest on the show, and Paul said some things after Reigns left. He then posted that clip online to which Roman Reigns reacted, and that’s how it started.

Since then, both men haven’t appeared together on WWE tv more than once. The feud that started online is going pretty well online, but talk about the onscreen build, it’s missing. However, with less than two weeks left for the match, Logan paul is advertised for the upcoming episode of SmackDown Live.

Well, with the YouTuber/WWE star confirmed to appear, let’s see if Tribal Chief gives him a surprise.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.