Chris Jericho, in his first book, wrote about how one should never bury one’s opponents. He stated that making your opponent look weak only ends up making you look weak, for if you beat a weak opponent, you’ve just beaten a loser, but if you end up staring at the lights instead, then you’ve just lost to a loser. So, he must have felt really proud hearing Cody Rhodes put Roman Reigns over as the greatest champion of this generation.

Cody is set to challenge the Tribal Chief in the main event of WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, instead of talking about why he thinks he can overcome the impossible, the American Nightmare discussed why Reigns had the advantage heading into the Show of Shows.

Cody Rhodes explains why Roman Reigns is the greatest champion of this generation

During a recent interview with Out of Character, Cody Rhodes heaped praise on Roman Reigns. He opened up with a hint of insecurity, stating that this was his first WrestleMania main event in comparison to Reigns who was on his seventh.

He called the feat a dynasty and dubbed his WrestleMania opponent the greatest of this generation.

“This is Roman’s seventh? That’s a dynasty. That is an absolute dynasty,” Cody Rhodes said. “That is the greatest champion of you and my generation on paper. Now, you can have you opinions and all that, but on paper, no one is topping him. No one,”

The American Nightmare added that he was under pressure because of the magnitude of the event while this was just a regular day for Reigns. However, he vowed not to succumb under it while adding that he believed this was “gonna be one of the biggest and best matches bell to bell of all time.”

He also admitted that there was a real possibility of him coming out of that match without a title around his waist. However, he wanted to walk into the ring with no doubt that he had done everything he could to prepare for the match as an athlete.

Will Roman Reigns beat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39?

The report from here onwards may contain spoilers. Do not read any further if you do not want to ruin your WrestleMania 39 experience.

According to several reports, the WWE is planning a rematch between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at BackLash. It is believed that the match may include Seth Rollins.

This may not mean much, but there is an interesting piece of information that can be interpreted as a spoiler.

The rumored triple threat will only have the WWE title on the line. This has led to speculation that Reigns will beat Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39 and the title will then be handed to Cody at BackLash. There is a good chance that Rollins may be a part of the match to take the pin.

However, all of this should be taken with a grain of salt, since plans can change at any moment. After all, the card is always subject to change.

