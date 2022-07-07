Jeff Jarrett picks the top three superstars in the current WWE roster; Puts Cody Rhodes on the top

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently placed Cody Rhodes on the top while listing his top three superstars in the company.

Double J, Jeff Jarrett has worked with WWE in and outside the ring for a decent amount of time. The veteran has also seen the current talent grow in the company very closely. On his ‘My World with Jeff Jarrett‘ podcast, Jeff Jarrett talked about the current WWE roster and pinned his thoughts on Cody Rhodes’ WWE comeback.

Moreover, he named the top three stars in WWE who he believes are on the top of the chart. Double J named three top stars in WWE but put The American Nightmare on the top of the list.

Jeff Jarrett explains why he rates Cody Rhodes above all in his top-three list

While speaking on the show, the former IC champion talked about WWE superstars and dropped a few names as the top stars in the company. But, surprisingly, the name that Double J kept on the top was none other than The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes.

However, Jeff applauded the former AEW star for his stupendous come back to WWE. And considering the kind of momentum Cody is in, Jeff placed him on the top of his list. He said:

“The top three stars. You got to put, look at Cody right now, and yes, he’s injured. But I mean, it is such a given, the momentum… But Cody jumping back in the manner that he did it, the stage that he did it. He didn’t re-debut at a Survivor Series or Raw, it was the ‘granddaddy of them all’ this year, and it was stupendous. So Cody has to be one right up there…”

The former star also named The Tribal Chief Romans Reigns and Seth Rollins as the stars who are on the top of the mountain. Jeff Jarrett listed Cody as the top babyface, Roman as the top heel, and Seth Rollins as the third for his versatility.

Double J was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018

Jeff Jarrett is a wrestling veteran as his in-ring experience goes for almost 30 years. Additionally, the former WWE star has held the WCW championship four times in his run with the company. Jeff has performed across promotions and had an impactful pro wrestling career.

In 2018, for his persona and influence in sports entertainment, Jeff Jarrett was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Nevertheless, Jeff’s stint with WWE isn’t over yet. The Hall of Famer was reportedly hired again in a high-level executive role last month. Now that Double J is backstage again, let’s see how much of an impact will he have on the current product of WWE.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.