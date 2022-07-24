WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was impressed by Israel Adesanya’s tribute to him. Details

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker reacted to the riveting entrance of Israel Adesanya at the UFC 276. Israel also revealed his interest in joining the WWE.

On the PPV event of UFC 276, Israel Adesanya showcased an ultimate sign of respect for the WWE Hall of Famer, The Undertaker. On his way to the octagon, Israel donned “The Deadman” character wearing the robe and the hat and holding an urn walking nonchalantly to the music of Taker.

Adesanya’s showmanship proves that The Undertaker is a global phenomenon and is revered by sports athletes from other domains as well. After the fans heard the gongs, the cheers went through the roof. Adesanya doing the ritual walk got the media buzzing. The Stylebender emerged victorious by defeating Jared Cannonier. A match that most fans thought was boring but it was the classic entrance by Adesanya that had a ring to it.

The Undertaker has been one of the most feared individuals in sports entertainment and is a role model to many. Although his unique style can never be recreated, Adesanya did justice with it. After the legendary walkout, Taker took to Twitter to appreciate and congratulate Adesanya.

Sports journalist Ariel Helwani revealed on his Twitter The Undertaker’s opinion on the walkout that has been buzzing on the internet.

I asked @undertaker what he thought of @stylebender’s walkout: “I thought it was great! He’s not only a great fighter, he’s an awesome entertainer as well! Tyson Fury gets knocked down & sits up like the UT and Adesanya uses my walkout! Pretty damn cool!”pic.twitter.com/a0tGCZ0DyK — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 3, 2022

“I thought it was great,” Undertaker said. “He’s not only a great fighter, he’s an awesome entertainer as well! Tyson Fury gets knocked down & sits up like the UT and Adesanya uses my walkout! Pretty damn cool!”

Interestingly, the tribute to Taker was witnessed by the WWE higher-ups Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Pat Mcafee who were also in attendance. The event was followed by the WWE PPV Money in the Bank and Pat was seen sporting a neck brace to stay in character as he was jumped by Corbin earlier during the MITB PPV.

Will Israel ever join the WWE?

The UFC Middleweight Champion has a keen interest in joining sports entertainment. Adesanya told Sports Illustrated that he enjoys listening to theme songs from the Attitude Era during his workouts with his team. That is when he came up with the idea of the riveting entrance.

During an interview with BT Sport, Israel was asked if the fans will ever get to see him in a wrestling ring to which he said, “Definitely, that is something I’ll try my hand at later on, just for fun. I’m not saying it’s going to be a full-time job, but I’m definitely going to jump in the WWE. I grew up jumping off the couch, broke my arm, shooting stars.”

With so much accomplished already at 32, Adesanya still has a long UFC career ahead of him. But to contribute to sports entertainment is something that’s on his bucket list.