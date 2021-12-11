WWE have potentially found the successors to the Bella Twins. Nikki and Brie Bella enjoyed stellar success in the promotion and are both WWE Hall of Famers.

The WWE captured lighting in a bottle with the Bella twins. Both Nikki and Brie went on to become Divas Champions with the former winning it twice, one of which is the longest reign in that title’s history. They worked as a team well before the WWE had a tag division for their female stars and were inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame this year for their contributions.

The WWE are yet to fill the hole left by their absence. However, it seems that the promotion is getting closer to doing so. The WWE, it appears, are looking to replicate the same formula with another pair of twin sisters who are also “real top tier athletes.”

WWE recently announced the line up of their upcoming NIL (Next in Line) program class, featuring 15 top college athletes. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the WWE have had their eyes on 20-year-old sisters Haley and Hanna Cavinder long before the NIL came to be.

These are the athletes joining @GableSteveson in the inaugural class of #WWENIL! First up: @CavinderHaley, a basketball player from Fresno State! pic.twitter.com/l0hNmuUIz5 — WWE Recruit (@WWERecruit) December 8, 2021

Haley’s twin sister, @CavinderHanna, who also hoops for Fresno State, is joining her in the #WWENIL program! pic.twitter.com/pEldYA8wj8 — WWE Recruit (@WWERecruit) December 8, 2021



The WWE has been looking to sign up the girls and recreate with them the success they had with the Bella twins. Melzter wrote:

“Both were being looked at as recruits by WWE prior to the NIL program with the idea of the success of the Bella Twins. They are currently juniors at the school. Both are 5-foot-6, and you can see that looks are part of it, but they are real top tier athletes.”

Haley and Hanna Cavinder are still in college. However, they have already amassed a following on their social media and are being seen as huge prospects before they’ve even began their WWE journey.

