“I’m not naming names, you know who you are” – WWE Producer reveals backstage reaction to Becky Lynch vs Liv Morgan

WWE Producer reveals backstage reaction to Becky Lynch vs Liv Morgan for the RAW Women’s Championship on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

Becky Lynch recently defended her RAW Women’s Championship against Liv Morgan. The Man managed to overcome the challenge with a little help from ropes. Everything before that however, lived up to the hype and the excitement in the build up to the match.

Former WWE Superstar and now producer Shane Helms recently took to social media to talk about the atmosphere backstage when the highly anticipated match took place revealing that the gorilla position was completely sold out for the occasion.

WWE Producer Shane Helms reveals backstage reaction to Becky Lynch vs Liv Morgan

“I’m not naming names, you know who you are, but Gorilla was sold out for Liv-Becky. Seeing that kind of support was just awesome.”

Lynch has picked up from where she left back in 2020. Having to relinquish the RAW Women’s Championship due to her pregnancy, the Man returned with a vengeance at SummerSlam. She has since reclaimed the title putting on quality matches against the likes of Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair and now Liv Morgan.

It will be interesting to see what the WWE have planned for the future and who will be the one that eventually usurps her for the title. Like Reigns himself, Lynch is in the middle of a historic run. She will undoubtedly go down as one of the greatests to have ever done it.

Morgan on the other hand, has proven that she can hang in the main event scene and is more than ready to deservedly carry the women’s title around her waist one day.

