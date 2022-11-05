Ex-Divas Champion Says Logan Paul Is a “Total Package as a WWE Superstar”

What many wrestlers fail to achieve even after spending years in the ring, Logan Paul has done that in a few months. In his very second official match, the YouTube Star will be going for the biggest gold in WWE. At the upcoming Crown Jewel PPV, the 27-year-old is booked to fight Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Title. Well, a lot might doubt his future in the squared circle, but former Divas Champion Nikki Bella sees Logan Paul as a complete WWE superstar.

Recently, the Bella Twins spoke with TMZ where they opened up about the WWE career of the YouTuber/wrestler. Both sisters seemed impressed with Paul as they had some high praise to make during the short conversation.

Nikki Bella believes Logan Paul is an “Amazing Wrestler” and a “Good Storyteller”

Speaking to TMZ, Nikki Bella applauded the work Logan Paul has done so far in the WWE ring. Calling him an amazing wrestler, she praised Paul for his performance at this year’s WrestleMania. The former Divas Champion believes the YouTuber has proved himself as a good storyteller and also has charisma.

In fact, Nikki asserted that Logan makes the crowd react and has good mic skills. All in all, she feels the 27-year-old is a total package as a WWE superstar. Nikki said:

“[Logan Paul] He’s an amazing wrestler… I think he proved that at WrestleMania. He’s a good storyteller. He has charisma. He speaks well on the mic. Like, he’s the total package as a WWE Superstar.”

Not just Nikki, but her twin sister Brie Bella also seemed to be a fan of Logan Paul’s work. When asked about Paul getting a title shot so quickly, she stated:

“He [Logan Paul] has all the tools to be a big star there. In the entertainment business, nothing is fair, but that’s life.”

Well, despite having just two matches under his belt, the YouTube Star has impressed everyone with his athleticism. Even the people within WWE are happy to see his passion and dedication for the sport. Though his Crown Jewel match is going to be the toughest one so far.

Logan Paul has called his brother Jake for some help at Crown Jewel

WWE has arrived in Saudi Arabia, and so has the YouTube Star for his undisputed title match against Roman Reigns. During the Crown Jewel press conference yesterday, Logan Paul revealed that he won’t be alone in his pursuit of the championship. His brother Jake Paul will be at his corner to even the odds against The Bloodline.

Nevertheless, with the entire Bloodline on one side, Logan Paul will be with the one who recently defeated UFC legend, Anderson Silva. The Undisputed Title match has certainly become more interesting now that Jake Paul is also in the mix. Let’s see if Paul Brothers can put an end to the dominance of The Bloodline and dethrone The Tribal Chief.

