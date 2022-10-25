WWE Internally Lists Bray Wyatt as #1 Babyface Ahead of Drew McIntyre for SmackDown Live

According to the latest reports, returning superstar Bray Wyatt is classed as the top babyface on WWE’s SmackDown brand.

Bray Wyatt, since his Extreme Rules return, has been a huge boost for WWE in terms of the buzz he’s created and merchandise sells. Triple H made a positive move by bringing him back, and it is certainly paying off now. Fans are hooked up to the whole storyline and are eager to know what’s next. Though, it is yet to be known whether Wyatt is a heel or babyface this time.

“I confess that along this journey I am gonna do horrible horrible things and I will never regret them.” – Bray Wyatt #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/g15miQNyjl — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) October 22, 2022

During the recent episode of SmackDown, Bray Wyatt cut a promo admitting that he is going to do bad things in the future. In fact, he even confessed he won’t regret anything he does. Well, considering his recent cryptic speech, it appears The Eater of Worlds is a heel. However, PWInsider‘s latest report states otherwise and also reveals a few more things.

Bray Wyatt climbs to the top of SmackDown’s Babyface list

According to PWInsider, Bray Wyatt has internally been positioned as the top babyface for SmackDown Live. Earlier, the spot was taken by “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre but not anymore. It’s The Eater of Worlds who, within 15 days of his comeback, is a top babyface now.

The report suggested WWE is happy with the merchandise sales of Bray Wyatt so far and is looking to roll out more. PWInsider stated:

“WWE has internally slotted Bray Wyatt as the top babyface for the Smackdown brand… He’s been the company’s top merchandise seller in recent weeks. There are plans to roll out additional Wyatt merchandise…”

The report also talked about the success Triple H’s regime has had with interactive stuff linked to “White Rabbit”. It said WWE management is pleased and might use more content like this in the future. And it was not just in regards to Bray Wyatt, but if the time and storyline demands, WWE might use a similar approach for other superstars as well.

Moreover, the latest report also revealed that such ideas were pitched during the Vince McMahon regime but never got a green signal. However, things have changed since Triple H took over the creative department of WWE.

When will “Wyatt 6” make his appearance on Monday Night RAW?

Since his return earlier this month, Bray Wyatt has made just two TV appearances and both times on the Blue Brand. Although he was advertised for the RAW after Extreme Rules, it was just a video package of his return.

However, in a previous report, PWInsider claimed that WWE won’t be overexposing Wyatt and will use him on just one brand. And looking at the current booking, it appears The Eater of Worlds is slotted only for the blue brand.

Nevertheless, there is no brand split and if the storyline demands, Triple H can book him on RAW. But as of now, Bray Wyatt is exclusively a SmackDown Superstar who is also the top babyface there now.

