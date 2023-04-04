HomeSearch

“WWE Is Making Cody Pay for AEW”- WWE Universe Rage Over Booking of RAW After WrestleMania 39

Yasser Ayaz
|Published 04/04/2023

WWE RAW after WrestleMania 39

Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes
Credits: WWE

Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 39 took a promising start as WWE announced a star-studded main event. Cody Rhodes, alongside Brock Lesnar, was set to face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match. At that point, it appeared WWE had some big plans for the RAW after WrestleMania 39. However, the show was nothing but an average edition of Red Brand. As a matter of fact, fans could even see the main event that was made official earlier.

After any WrestleMania, the following RAW episode is significant, as WWE books some returns and starts new storylines from there. However, this year, the biggest return on the show seemed Vince McMahon back into WWE creative.

Multiple dirt sheets reported WWE made a few last-minute changes on the RAW after WrestleMania 39 episode. It was stated that the man behind those changes was none other than Mr. McMahon. However, disappointed over the booking, fans jammed WWE’s Twitter post with their angry views.

RAW after WrestleMania 39: WWE fans lash out in anger over the lackluster booking

After the episode, WWE made a Twitter post asking for opinions on RAW after WrestleMania 39. Well, fans found a perfect place to express their rage and dissatisfaction regarding the show.

Off The Script Podcast’s JDfromNY went on to state Vince McMahon should be fired. As a matter of fact, there were many more who blamed him for poor booking.

Some WWE fans couldn’t believe Triple H can book RAW after WrestleMania 39 in this manner. Other the other hand, many of them were sure this way Vince McMahon’s doing.

One fan went on to state WWE is destroying Cody Rhodes for going to AEW. All in all, the disagreement over how the show was booked was unanimous.

Through tonight’s main event, WWE might have killed two birds with one stone

Everyone wanted Cody Rhodes to finish his story at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, he was booked to fall prey to Roman Reigns’ championship reign. Now, it seems WWE, with the help of tonight’s main event, has written him off the title picture for now.

As noted above, the tag team match planned for the main event didn’t even start. Instead, Brock Lesnar turned heel and destroyed The American Nightmare.

It seems as if WWE has killed two birds with one stone. They turned The Beast Incarnate into a heel and at the same time, wrote Cody off the title picture.

Nevertheless, this year’s RAW after WrestleMania could have been a lot better but WWE missed the chance. Let’s see how the creative team books this week’s SmackDown Live.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.

Share this article
About the author
Yasser Ayaz

Yasser Ayaz

Yasser Ayaz is a WWE author at The Sports Rush. With more than 500 articles published, Yasser has been a part of The Sports Rush team for more than 6 months. Mixing passion with his profession, he aims to bring the world of wrestling to your screens in a unique yet simple manner. A lifelong fan of icons like John Cena, Randy Orton, and Jeff Hardy, Yasser has been following WWE since 2004. Other than wrestling, he also loves to play and watch cricket and sometimes enjoys binge-watching a Crime Thriller series.

Read more from Yasser Ayaz