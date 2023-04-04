“WWE Is Making Cody Pay for AEW”- WWE Universe Rage Over Booking of RAW After WrestleMania 39

Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 39 took a promising start as WWE announced a star-studded main event. Cody Rhodes, alongside Brock Lesnar, was set to face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match. At that point, it appeared WWE had some big plans for the RAW after WrestleMania 39. However, the show was nothing but an average edition of Red Brand. As a matter of fact, fans could even see the main event that was made official earlier.

After any WrestleMania, the following RAW episode is significant, as WWE books some returns and starts new storylines from there. However, this year, the biggest return on the show seemed Vince McMahon back into WWE creative.

Multiple dirt sheets reported WWE made a few last-minute changes on the RAW after WrestleMania 39 episode. It was stated that the man behind those changes was none other than Mr. McMahon. However, disappointed over the booking, fans jammed WWE’s Twitter post with their angry views.

We have all seen this before…js pic.twitter.com/iekuv9WsQN — MotownSlim75 (@MotownSlim75) April 4, 2023

RAW after WrestleMania 39: WWE fans lash out in anger over the lackluster booking

After the episode, WWE made a Twitter post asking for opinions on RAW after WrestleMania 39. Well, fans found a perfect place to express their rage and dissatisfaction regarding the show.

Off The Script Podcast’s JDfromNY went on to state Vince McMahon should be fired. As a matter of fact, there were many more who blamed him for poor booking.

Vince McMahon needs to be fired — JDfromNY (@JDfromNY206) April 4, 2023

Jd I just want to say my bad u was right this whole time when saying Vince was gonna come back and I kept saying na he not lol well he back and like u sayed he put on one of the worst raw of all time and I’m sorry u was right lol — Eduardoboxingchamp (@Originaltup) April 4, 2023

It’s what we all wished for years…and yet he is backstage laughing at us as we continue to want him gone and he continues to stick around… I have been saying this for the longest…as long as Vince McMahon continues to be around, this company will never be free. — JP5150 (@DrakJP5150) April 4, 2023

Some WWE fans couldn’t believe Triple H can book RAW after WrestleMania 39 in this manner. Other the other hand, many of them were sure this way Vince McMahon’s doing.

Ain’t no way Triple H wrote that — Japan_Stan (@Japan__Stan) April 4, 2023

WWE doing well amazing storylines an matches….. hold up no it can’t succeed without me! So I’ll come back an destroy it all!! pic.twitter.com/DCemAYaWM2 — SPLX23 (@SPLX231) April 4, 2023

Feels like the last 9 months never happened — Cameron (@cambo512) April 4, 2023

One fan went on to state WWE is destroying Cody Rhodes for going to AEW. All in all, the disagreement over how the show was booked was unanimous.

The WWE is making Cody pay for AEW …. — Ram Kay❼ (@RamKaY_) April 4, 2023

Wish I could do this to Vince pic.twitter.com/QBo0K4FzRC — Nicario Gambill (@RNG8five) April 4, 2023

#BoycottWWE WE DESERVE BETTER !!! — Just Raf (@RjGQ82) April 4, 2023

Through tonight’s main event, WWE might have killed two birds with one stone

Everyone wanted Cody Rhodes to finish his story at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, he was booked to fall prey to Roman Reigns’ championship reign. Now, it seems WWE, with the help of tonight’s main event, has written him off the title picture for now.

As noted above, the tag team match planned for the main event didn’t even start. Instead, Brock Lesnar turned heel and destroyed The American Nightmare.

It seems as if WWE has killed two birds with one stone. They turned The Beast Incarnate into a heel and at the same time, wrote Cody off the title picture.

Nevertheless, this year’s RAW after WrestleMania could have been a lot better but WWE missed the chance. Let’s see how the creative team books this week’s SmackDown Live.

