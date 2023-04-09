Video: Roman Reigns Hilariously Teases a Fan Saying He Knows They Are High Because He Can Smell Weed

Fresh out of his WrestleMania 39 win against Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns appeared on the next Monday Night RAW episode. Though The Tribal Chief was confronted by The American Nightmare who wanted a rematch. The whole segment led to a big main event featuring him, Solo Sikoa, Cody, and Brock Lesnar. However, before all of that happened, Roman Reigns had an interesting chat with a fan who he thought was high on weed.

The Tribal Chief has a reputation for never breaking his in-ring character no matter where he goes. Still, there are times when the undisputed champion goes off-script and talks to fans in attendance. On the recent Monday Night RAW episode, fans saw him doing something similar.

A video clip shows Roman Reigns accusing a fan of being high because he could smell weed

The moment was captured by a fan in attendance during the RAW after WrestleMania 39 episode. Right after entering the ring, The Tribal Chief got engaged in a funny conversation with a fan. Roman Reigns called out a fan who he thought was high on weed.

In the Twitter Post, The Tribal Chief could be seen telling the fan that he smells weed. The Undisputed Champion further went on to tease him saying he knows it’s him. Roman Reigns poked fun at the fan and stated his red eyes show he has smoked weed.

Roman telling a fan he smells weed and he knows it’s them because their eyes are red 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/pL9q7UicQq — elsa (@xoxoelsa) April 4, 2023

Anyway, there were rumors that Roman Reigns faced some backstage heat for accusing the fan of smoking weed. The later reports discredited all those claims stating nobody has discussed the incident backstage.

The Tribal Chief once claimed “Aquaman” movie would have made more money if he was in it

Roman Reigns mocking someone for smoking weed isn’t the first time he has gone off-script to tease a fan. He has been caught having such conversations with fans throughout his Tribal Chief gimmick. Roman once fired shots at actor Jason Momoa while talking to the live crowd.

The thing is, many fans see a lot of resemblance between WWE’s Roman Reigns and Hollywood star Jason Momoa. The Hawaiian actor is well-known for portraying the role of DC’s famous superhero Aquaman.

During a house show in 2021, a fan in attendance called out Roman Reigns saying “I loved you in Aquaman.” The Tribal Chief trolled the fan with his witty one-line response. He claimed the movie would have more money if he had starred in it.

Roman Reigns and Jason Momoa have unfinished business pic.twitter.com/jv1qWuq9D1 — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) February 24, 2023

