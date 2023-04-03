“1000 Days Isn’t Worth 1 Million Fans” – WWE Universe in Meltdown After Roman Reigns Beats Cody Rhody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39

WWE’s this year’s Showcase of Immortals has finally come to an end. The action-packed two-day spectacle took place from the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The mega event saw The Tribal Chief delivering what he promised, which is, smashing The American Nightmare. Roman Reigns defeats Cody Rhodes in the main event of Night 2 of WrestleMania 39.

The match itself was a roller coaster ride for over 80,000 fans in attendance. It had a story, emotion, action, outside interference, and whatnot. However, it seems the result wasn’t what most of them were expecting to see.

Fans storm Twitter with anger after Roman Reigns defeats Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39

The main event of WrestleMania Night 2 started at a slow pace, but as the match proceeded, things got more interesting. First, Solo Sikoa, who was interfering, was kicked out of the ringside by the referee.

After that, Cody unintentionally knocked out the referee, leading to a number of outside interferences. From The Usos to Sami Zayn to KO, all of them played their part. In the end, it was a distraction from the Wiseman that allowed Solo to hit his Samoan Spike on Cody Rhodes.

Anyway, the bottom line is Roman Reigns defeats Cody Rhodes to retain his Undisputed Title at WrestleMania 39. Though, the fans aren’t happy with the result. Many of them took to Twitter and criticized the decision made by Triple H.

Some of them even feel Vince McMahon is back and making creative decisions.

cody deserved this man wtf — Dave (@runbackdave) April 3, 2023

Vince is back, and this is bullshit, love Roman but wtf bro — J (@JaimeMorales) April 3, 2023

Vince is back booking. — Nick Acosta (@Nick_Acosta) April 3, 2023

I get it story wise, it will make it that much sweater for Cody but WWE you gotta get these damn titles off Roman Reigns! — Dom (@Underrated_Dom) April 3, 2023

This is getting ridiculous — DC Hendrix (@dchendrix) April 3, 2023

Absolute bullshit ending. He can never win on his own. Cody was robbed and you know it 😡😡😡 — Emily Saxton (@ItsEmilySaxton) April 3, 2023

CODY RHODES IS THE RIGHTFUL WINNER AND DESERVES THE TITLES MORE THAN EVER!!!! CODY IS ONE OF THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME🌟💫 . G.O.A.T #THEAMERICANNIGHTMARE 💙 — _.kekenashayy (@kekenashayy) April 3, 2023

A fan went on to suspect if there is anyone left who can dethrone The Tribal Chief now. One slammed WWE saying 1000-day title reign isn’t worth 1 million fans.

If it’s not Cody, who the hell is beating Reigns for those titles 😂😂 — Callum Altimas (@CallumAltimas) April 3, 2023

1000 days isn’t worth 1 million fans. — EdmontonMan (@BLoobama) April 3, 2023

All in all, although there is an appreciation that Roman Reigns’ record reign continues, fans wanted Cody to win.

The Tribal Chief has now defended and retained his championship at three WrestleManias in a row in one reign

Roman Reigns‘ current title reign is at a level where no matter what he does, he either makes or breaks a record. He has main-evented three WrestleMania in a row now.

And the interesting part is, The Tribal Chief defended a world title at every one of them. As a matter of fact, in a single title run, he has defended and retained his world title at three back-to-back WrestleMania. By doing that, Roman has become the first in WWE history to do so.

Nevertheless, Roman Reigns defeats Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 to extend his 940+ day title reign as champion. Let’s see who will be the next to stand up against him.

