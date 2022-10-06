WWE Legend Kurt Angle Reasons Why Mr. McMahon Made Him Wear Many Gold Medals

The Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle recently talked about the reason why he wore multiple medals during his first WWE run.

One of the key elements of Kurt Angle’s in-ring attire was his Olympic Gold Medal. And it was not just one, the WWE Hall of Famer sometimes wore more than 20 medals while entering the ring. But, it was not him who made that decision, it was his boss Vince McMahon. And he had a reason to make him do so.

Recently, while speaking on his The Kurt Angle Show, the veteran took a look at his first run working for Vince McMahon. Angle talked about a lot of things including why he had multiple medallions hanging around his neck.

Kurt Angle reveals why his boss wanted him to wear more than one Gold Medals

While speaking on the show, the Olympian opened up about the monstrous push he received in his first year in WWE. Kurt Angle, in his first 12 months in WWE, won three titles including the WWE championship. Working as a heel, he often bragged about how he won the Olympic Gold with a broken neck.

The Hall of Famer recalled a conversation Vince McMahon had with him during that time. Angle stated that Vince wanted him to win as many titles as he could in his rookie year. He thought the more titles Angle would win, the more obsessed he would get.

In fact, that was the reason why he made Kurt Angle wear 25 Gold Medals during his early days. Vince McMahon believed it fitted well with the in-ring character of the 1996 Olympic Gold Medalist.

“What Vince McMahon told me was that it is your rookie year, we’re gonna have you win every title because the more titles you win, the more obsessed you become. That’s why he wanted me to start out with 25 medals around my neck and not just one,” Angle stated.

The Olympic Gold Medalist defeated The Great One to win his first WWE championship

As mentioned above, Kurt Angle had an outstanding first year in WWE. Although he won his first title within three months, he had to face the great one to win his first World Title. At the 2000 No Mercy, Angle defeated The Rock to win the WWE Championship.

Anyway, now that he is retired, his appearances on WWE tv have lessened as well. Though, the Olympic Gold Medalist did appear on the August 29, episode of RAW earlier this year. Also, he asserts WWE is in talks with him for a non-wrestling role at the next Show of Shows. But, as of now, nothing is made official by WWE.

