WWE legend Randy Orton had a bizzare praise for a fellow superstar- His “ti*ts look great”

Randy Orton praised a fellow WWE superstar in the most unusual way on his wife’s Instagram Live session.

WWE’s Apex Predator, Randy Orton who’s currently on a hiatus due to an injury recently appeared on his wife’s Instagram Live. The couple was seen spending quality family time frolicking and chatting. Randy made a hilarious reference to two-time WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at one point in the conversation. Both Orton and Lashley are no strangers to each other and have competed against each other on several occasions.

Somewhere during the conversation, Kim Orton joked that Randy would look better without eyebrows. Randy then jested about forming a tag team with Lashley “The Browless Boys”. Orton then proceeded to praise Lashley for his physique. Interestingly, Orton oddly praised Lashley’s “ti*s” as well.

“Lashley’s t*ts look real great right now,” he said.

The fourteen-time WWE Champion Randy Orton has been MIA since he and his tag team partner Riddle lost a winner takes all Undisputed WWE tag team match to the Usos. Randy is now recovering from a serious back injury and is expected to make his return to the ring soon.

Bobby Lashley lauds Randy Orton as a competitor

Recently, WWE announced on Twitter that an edition of Monday Night Raw marked the 20th anniversary of Randy Orton in the company. The Almighty replied to the Tweet with words of respect for the wrestling legend.

He’s one of the best to ever do it. Rarely makes a mistake and someone that a lot of people (myself included) can learn a lot from. Nothing but respect! https://t.co/jCHdZuX9bt — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) April 24, 2022

He wrote, “He’s one of the best to ever do it. Rarely makes a mistake and someone that a lot of people (myself included) can learn a lot from. Nothing but respect!”

The duo most notably worked together in 2005’s Survivor Series as teammates in a battle of the brands match which was won by the blue brand and Randy Orton was the sole survivor. The Powerhouse Lashey’s first run in the company was fairly impressive as he became the ECW World Champion.

Lashley later departed from the company in 2008 while Orton remained to become a multiple-time WWE Champion colliding with the likes of The Undertaker, John Cena, Triple H, Shawn Micheals, and then some.

The Almighty’s second run started in 2018 when he returned and took out Elias. In 2021, Lashley used the unforgiving “Hurt Lock” to incapacitate The Miz and win the WWE Championship.