“We’ve all evolved our talents” – WWE Star Bobby Lashley named himself as the most important star of the pandemic era

WWE Star Bobby Lashley had a career turnaround in 2020. Recently the wrestler has termed himself the most important star of the pandemic era.

Bobby Lashley witnessed a great turnaround in his career in the year 2020. The wrestler has been climbing the ladder of success since then and there has been no looking back. The wrestler stepped up his game as one of the most important superstars in the pandemic/Thunderdome era of WWE. Backing on the same success, the wrestler has now termed himself the most important star of the pandemic era.

In addition, alongside him, Bobby has also named two other former world champions. Terming them as the most important superstars who could be counted on in 2020 and 2021. The pandemic era is considered one of the most interesting periods in the arena of WWE. The company witnessed the no audience game for a span of 16 months. The audience are been permitted to watch the sports in-house in the recent past. However, some wrestlers raised their bar in wrestling during that era.

WWE Star Bobby Lashley named himself as the most important star of the pandemic era

Bobby Lashley recently spoke to The Tennessean. Bobby there revealed himself as the most important star of the pandemic era. Apart from himself, Bobby also termed Sheamus and Drew McIntyre as the superstars whom WWE could count on during the Thunderdome era.

Speaking ahead Bobby said that he feels that alongside himself, even Sheamus and Drew McIntyre showed that they were the type of performers who could be counted on to consistently show up and give total effort. He also said that they all evolved their talents and are now helping the WWE Superstars younger than them to achieve another level in the company and become the top stars of tomorrow.

Bobby Lashley enjoyed a second brief stint as WWE Champion in 2022 before losing the title to Brock Lesnar inside the Elimination Chamber. However, he quickly returned from an injury and has had three major victories in premium live events. It should be noted that Sheamus and McIntyre were just two of the names he mentioned. But apart from the mentioned stars by Bobby, even the women wrestlers like Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Asuka also played a crucial role during the pandemic era.

“I — alongside guys like Sheamus and Drew — stepped up and showed that we were the type of performers who could be counted on to consistently show up and give total effort. We’ve all evolved our talents. And, are now helping the WWE Superstars younger than us to achieve another level in the company. And, become the top stars of tomorrow.”