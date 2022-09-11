Wrestling

WWE lost $50 Million after blackballing Hulk Hogan following his racist outburst

Hulk Hogan in WWE
Yasser Ayaz

Previous Article
"3 Days into my Rookie Camp!": Celtics' Legend Larry Bird described the moment he knew he could Dominate in the NBA
Next Article
Magic Johnson ended 80s biggest rivalry by donning Celtics green to Larry Bird's jersey retirement
WWE Latest News
Hulk Hogan in WWE
WWE lost $50 Million after blackballing Hulk Hogan following his racist outburst

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan once indirectly cost WWE $50 Million because of the…