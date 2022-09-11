WWE lost $50 Million after blackballing Hulk Hogan following his racist outburst

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan once indirectly cost WWE $50 Million because of the n-word remark he made in 2007.

Hulk Hogan is undoubtedly the biggest star in the history of WWE. From main eventing sold-out arenas to making pro wrestling a global phenomenon, the Hall of Famer deserves a lot of credit for the success of WWE. Hogan was the money-making guy throughout the 80s and 90s. However, there was an incident in 2015 where the veteran indirectly cost WWE a lot of money.

As the third quarter of 2015 began, the company was going well as the shares had gone 14% high bringing a profit of $160 million to the shareholders. But, things changed after WWE decided to cut off its ties with Hulk Hogan. The Hall of Famer was involved in a controversy where a tape has leaked showing Hogan using the n-word.

Severing links with Hulk Hogan brought down the WWE shares by 4%

Although he was at the end of his career and barely wrestled any match, Hogan still was an important asset to the company. Hulk Hogan was a name WWE used to sell its many global events. So, when the management cut their ties with the Hall of Famer, shares came down. Within a day, the shareholders of WWE lost $50 million.

Meanwhile, Hogan sued Gawker Media for leaking his tape. The leaked video showed Hulk Hogan talking about his daughter’s African-American boyfriend. He said:

“I mean, I’d rather if she was going to f**k some n****r, I’d rather have her marry an 8-foot-tall n****r worth a hundred million dollars! Like a basketball player! I guess we’re all a little racist. F**king n****r.”

Even though the video was from 2007, it did the image of the Hall of Famer. As far as his racist comments go, Hogan publicly apologized for his mannerisms and clarified his point of view.

The Hulkamania is one of the few names who can call himself a 2-time WWE Hall of Famer

Despite the controversies, the 69-year-old veteran holds a big place in the history of WWE. Hogan is a 12-time world champion and one of the 9 superstars ever to be inducted into the Hall of Fame two times. The Hulkster was first induced in 2005 and then in 2017, as a part of nWo.

Anyway, Hulk Hogan has not wrestled in WWE since his match against Randy Orton at SummerSlam in 2006. Though he does make appearances on some major occasions. Let’s see, when will the Hulkster appear on WWE tv?

