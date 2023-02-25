WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Tickets Reportedly Sold Out Within One Minute

2022 saw a downgrade in WWE’s Money in the Bank PLE after the company changed venues from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to MGM Grand Garden Arena. Similarly, the PLE this year will emanate from an arena rather than a stadium. For the first time ever, the Money in the Bank premium live event will be held in London, England, in the O2 arena. The O2 arena is regarded as the Madison Square Garden of the UK. Surprisingly, tickets for the event were sold out within a minute.

Fans are curious as to why the promotion chose to organize the event in an arena instead of a stadium, considering the high demand for the show. It is also reported that WWE SmackDown will be organized in London the night before the PLE of Money in the Bank 2023.

WWE Money in the Bank tickets sold out in one minute

Alex McCarthy of the Daily Mail was informed by WWE that the O2 arena was sold out in about a minute. The Premium Live event is going to take place on Saturday, July 1st. McCarthy further noted that over 30,000 fans lined up on Ticketmaster to book their spot.

However, the single holds and premium tickets will reportedly be available to buy in the weeks to come.

WWE say the general sale MITB tickets sold out in ONE MINUTE today. At one point, there was over 30k WWE fans in the queue, and that was just Ticketmaster. Only single holds and premium tickets will be available in the coming weeks. The O2 is going to be jumping July 1 🔥 — Alex McCarthy (@AlexMcCarthy88) February 24, 2023

Interestingly, the O2 arena can only accommodate 20,000 fans. Fans aren’t sure why WWE did not choose a stadium instead considering the success of the Clash at the Castle in September 2022 which filled around 62,296 seats.

Drew McIntyre seems to be excited for Money in the Bank PLE

Taking to his Twitter, the Scottish Warrior expressed his excitement at the ticket sales. The European wrestler squared off against Roman Reigns last year during WWE’s tour to the UK at the Clash at the Castle in a stellar match.

It will be interesting to see if McIntyre enters the Money in the Bank match as a participant. The former WWE Champion is rumored to face Gunther at the upcoming PLE, WrestleMania for the IC Championship.

I’ve been told tickets today sold out in one minute flat 🤯🇬🇧 https://t.co/4vFvVf2Pyx — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) February 24, 2023

