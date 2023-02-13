WWE Never Intended To Have Roman Reigns Defend His Championships Separately At WrestleMania 39

WWE’s poster boy Roman Reigns has been tenaciously defending the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship for the longest time. At this point, it seems to be near-impossible to dethrone the Tribal Chief. Roman Reigns is now enjoying his run as the longest-reigning Universal Champion in WWE history. The Head of the Table defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 and unified the top titles in a winner take all match.

In the lead-up to the Royal Rumble, before Cody Rhodes’ return, there was this rumor that WWE would force Roman Reigns to drop the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble or Elimination Chamber. In addition, there would be a tournament involving Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre to crown the new Champion at the show of shows.

However, another report from Dave Meltzer stated that WWE was in talks about creating a whole new title for Cody Rhodes if The Rock wrestled a match against Roman Reigns, but there was never a plan in place to have Roman Reigns defend his titles separately.

WWE never planned to split Roman Reigns’ WWE Undisputed Universal Championship for WrestleMania 39

Speaking on The Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that if The Rock had wrestled Roman Reigns at the grandest stage, WWE would have created a new title on the Saturday Night show for Cody Rhodes.

“If it was Roman and The Rock, then they were going to create a championship on Saturday night that Cody would have probably ended up winning. They were creating a second one, because they want to go back to two titles.”

We can confirm that “Roman Reigns was never scheduled for two defenses. If Rock was in, Rock was in. Never two defenses.” Any talk of splitting up the titles is misinformed talk about changing title designs. — H Jenkins Of Ringside News (@HJenkinsWrites) February 11, 2023

However, Ringside News was informed by a tenured member of the Creative team that Triple H never intended to split Roman Reigns’ titles and have him defend his Championships separately, even if The Rock was ready to do the match. The confusion stemmed from the “behind-the-scenes information about re-doing a number of WWE belts”.

Roman Reigns is set to defend his WWE Undisputed Universal Championships at Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn’s defect from the Bloodline has caused mayhem in the company’s top villainous faction. At the Royal Rumble, Zayn was ordered by The Tribal Chief to drive the chair at Kevin Owens, but the former honorary Uce showed defiance and struck Roman Reigns with the chair instead. The storyline has gotten high praise from wrestling fans and other wrestling personalities.

Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber 🔥 2/18 pic.twitter.com/oMhuqH1pPt — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) February 4, 2023

On last week’s SmackDown, Zayn challenged Reigns to a match at the Elimination Chamber for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship. Although it’s highly unlikely, it remains to be seen if Sami Zayn can dethrone the Tribal Chief before the latter goes to WrestleMania against Cody Rhodes.

Click here for more wrestling news.