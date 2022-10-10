Former UFC Fighter Alleges Jake Paul Was Scared to Spar With Him After He Broke Logan Paul’s Jaw in Sparring Session

An ex-UFC fighter claimed that he broke the famous YouTuber Logan Paul’s jaw during a sparring session. Following that, Logan’s brother Jake Paul refused to spar with him.

In a recent interview with CombatSportsHQ, a former UFC middleweight/ light heavyweight contender Sam Alvey detailed his first-ever interaction with the Paul brothers.

Alvey stated he was at an MMA Junkie award show when he was offered to train with the Paul brothers. Logan, at that time, was preparing for his fight against rival YouTuber KSI.

Further on, ‘Smile’N’ claimed he sparred with Logan for a total of five rounds, which he even dropped during the session. He even stated that he broke Logan’s jaw. Because of this, Paul refused to spar with him later.

The Paul brothers have made a fortune for themselves by putting out content on the internet from a young age. They have a huge fan base around the globe because of their social media presence.

A few years back, the Paul brothers entered the world of combat sports, with Logan competing against another famous YouTuber KSI. Following that, Logan had a few more bouts, one against undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather as well.

However, Logan hasn’t competed since. Meanwhile, Jake is actively competing in professional boxing matches.

Jake Paul in boxing

Despite the hate that ‘The Problem Child’ receives, he has drastically improved his boxing prowesses and made a huge name in the combat world. He entered the sport professionally in 2020.

Ever since then, Paul has been undefeated. He currently holds a professional record of 5-0 and has wins over some prominent names in the combat world, including a former UFC champion.

Now, the YouTuber turned boxer will compete against the legend of MMA Anderson Silva inside the ring this month. This is surely the biggest test of his life and if Paul wins, he will definitely earn the respect of even his naysayers.

