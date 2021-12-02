“You were terrified by a wrestling fan?” – Ric Flair criticizes Seth Rollins for admitting he was terrifed after attack by fan

Ric Flair criticizes Seth Rollins for admitting he was terrifed after attack by a crazed fan a few weeks ago on an episode of WWE RAW.

Seth Rollins was recently jumped by a fan on RAW. The WWE Superstar was completely blindsided by the attack and was tackled to the ground but manage to put the fan in a headlock before security rushed over and dragged the man away.

Rollins later admitted that the experience was terrifying and thanked the security officials for doing their part in keeping everyone safe. This however, has not gone well with Ric Flair. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, and dennounced Rollins’ admission.

“In all fairness, I could say a lot of cute things, but I’m not going to. Every time I say something, I have to involve other people and they have to endure the consequences. So I’m just going to say this. I’ve seen that happen, but I’ve never seen it where I recall the mark, the fan, clearly was getting the better of the individual.

“My problem with Seth is if you’re a top guy in this business, and you know anything about the psychology of what the fans think and feel, which they really do, you never, ever, ever, get off an airplane in L.A. and say, ‘I was terrified.’

“Terrified of what? Terrifying is being in an airplane crash. You were terrified or horrified by a wrestling fan? Come on, man.

“What I would have done if I was Seth, which everybody should learn from this, is that even if the referees had him, I would have jumped back on him, even if I never got a shot at him. I know your answer is going to be, ‘Well, there’s lawsuits and all of that’. The WWE would have covered the lawsuit. Seth never would have got to him.”

“If you’re a heel, you never admit defeat. You just don’t do it. Do you think I’ve ever beat anybody? No, but in the minds of most people, I didn’t lose because I kept lying about it even though it was a work. You never admit you got your ass kicked, much less being horrified or terrified. Please.”

