Wrestling

“We were talking about some of the Vince-isms” – AEW star opens up on which Vince-ism makes sense to him

QT Marshall Vince-ism
Ajay Morab

Previous Article
‘Kevin Durant, how could you call yourself a god after that series’: Nets star bursts out on Twitter, challenges Charles Barkley to roast him again
Next Article
"I'm no longer sure about Kevin Durant's competitive psyche!": Skip Bayless SLAMS Nets star for his flippant comments after getting swept in the first round
WWE Latest News
Randy Orton Roman Reigns betray WWE
“I’m sure Roman Reigns has Dwayne Johnson’s agent’s number on speed dial” – Randy Orton claims Roman Reigns will betray WWE for Hollywood

Randy Orton recently claimed that Tribal Chief Roman Reigns will one day betray WWE and…