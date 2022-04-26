“We were talking about some of the Vince-isms” – AEW star opens up on which Vince-ism makes sense to him

AEW wrestler QT Marshall recently opened up on which one of Vince McMahon’s Vince-ism makes sense to him.

AEW star and producer QT Marshall recently appeared on Cultaholic Wrestling’s Desert Island Graps. The AEW wrestler is also a trainer at The Nightmare Factory wrestling school along with his former AEW mate Cody Rhodes.

He also spoke about Pat Buck who has joined AEW as a producer. Pat Buck was previously associated with the company of WWE. QT Marshall recalled Pat Buck talking about Vince-isms and revealed the one that he seemed to be in agreement with.

“Everyone jokes about the Vince-isms. But someone had mentioned that Pat Buck came to AEW. And, we were talking about when he was in WWE and some of the Vince-isms. One of the things he said was Vince doesn’t like when you grab someone and, you just chuck them back into the ring, and they roll in thirty times. And I thought about it, you know what, it kinda makes sense, right?”

You’ve seen it for so many years. So it’s kind of just something you know. But it does make sense if you get thrown in you wouldn’t roll all the way to the other side. You would probably just pick the guy and put him on the apron. And, then you get in, then you yank him into the middle of the ring. It’s more realistic.”

“It makes it look – and I thought about it. You know, as weird as that is to really harp on your TV show. Out of all the things you can harp on, I thought, ‘OK, well maybe when I’m out there. I’m not gonna let someone do that to me.

I’m either gonna get myself back in the ring. Or I’m gonna take something on the outside of the ring that’s so rough, that they’re gonna have to pick me up on their back and place me onto the ring and push me in.’

I thought it would add a little more realism, and I could be completely wrong,” concluded QT Marshall.

