WWE News and Rumors: WWE Reportedly Planning to Complete “Trilogy Between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns”

Jey Uso has always been considered a hothead in The Bloodline faction. In fact, he was the one who defied The Tribal Chief when Sami Zayn betrayed the group at Royal Rumble. It took him weeks to get back on track after the whole incident. There are signs that Jey Uso will square off against Roman Reigns down the line. And according to a recent report, WWE management has been planning that for a while.

When Roman Reigns formed The Bloodline, Jey Uso was the first member to join the group. However, every WWE fan knows The Head of The Table had to use more than just convincing to do so. As a matter of fact, it was fear that made Jey join The Bloodline in the end.

WWE Management is thinking about making the trilogy between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

WrestlingBlog, in a recent Tweet, shed light on the future plans WWE has for Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. Apparently, the management is thinking about completing the trilogy between the two. WrestlingBlog noted that the talks have been going around for months.

The report stated that many people in the management like the idea of Roman Reigns feuding with Jey Uso again. Moreover, the creative team is also on board to make that happen.

I’m been told that there’s been talks for months already about making posible the trilogy between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns. A lot of people in management, and creative team wants this to happen. — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) March 19, 2023

Well, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso delivered a small but effective storyline in late 2020. In fact, their “I Quit Match” at that year’s Hell In A Cell was an excellent exhibition of storytelling. If the report turns out to be true, fans must prepare themselves for another Bloodline saga.

TWO YEARS AGO ROMAN REIGNS

VS JEY USO MATCH TOOK PLACE. AT HELL IN A CELL IN AN “I QUIT” MATCH. EVERYTHING ABOUT THIS MATCH/STORYLINE WAS PERFECT 💥🔥💥 pic.twitter.com/BXf2jMe82H — ♥️FARJANA♥️CHOWDHURY♥️♥️SMITH♥️ROMAN♥️ (@SMITH_FARJU_RR) October 26, 2022

Right Now, Roman Reigns might think Cody Rhodes is the biggest threat to his Undisputed Titles. Both men are set to go one-on-one at this year’s Showcase of Immortals. However, according to the current US Champion, The Tribal Chief should not undermine people around him.

Austin Theory believes The Tribal Chief should look out for people standing right next to him

Speaking to WrestleBinge recently, Austin Theory talked about who he thinks could or would dethrone Roman Reigns. The current US champion noted it might seem nobody can take the titles from The Tribal Chief, there is someone.

Austin Theory praised Jey Uso and applauded him for the way he has performed in the last two years. He then warned Roman, stating he should look out for people sitting next to him.

Austin Theory thinks that Roman Reigns should look out for Jey Uso 👀 pic.twitter.com/RdC0FsaB8L — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) March 19, 2023

Nevertheless, Austin Theory wasn’t wrong in rating the Undisputed Tag Team Champion so high. Jey Uso has proved that if given a chance, he could be a great main-eventer. Though, the current problem for him and Roman is to defend their championships at WrestleMania 39.

