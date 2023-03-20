HomeSearch

WWE News and Rumors: WWE Reportedly Planning to Complete “Trilogy Between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns”

Yasser Ayaz
|Published 20/03/2023

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso
Credits: WWE

Jey Uso has always been considered a hothead in The Bloodline faction. In fact, he was the one who defied The Tribal Chief when Sami Zayn betrayed the group at Royal Rumble. It took him weeks to get back on track after the whole incident. There are signs that Jey Uso will square off against Roman Reigns down the line. And according to a recent report, WWE management has been planning that for a while.

When Roman Reigns formed The Bloodline, Jey Uso was the first member to join the group. However, every WWE fan knows The Head of The Table had to use more than just convincing to do so. As a matter of fact, it was fear that made Jey join The Bloodline in the end.

WWE Management is thinking about making the trilogy between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso

WrestlingBlog, in a recent Tweet, shed light on the future plans WWE has for Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. Apparently, the management is thinking about completing the trilogy between the two. WrestlingBlog noted that the talks have been going around for months.

The report stated that many people in the management like the idea of Roman Reigns feuding with Jey Uso again. Moreover, the creative team is also on board to make that happen.

Well, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso delivered a small but effective storyline in late 2020. In fact, their “I Quit Match” at that year’s Hell In A Cell was an excellent exhibition of storytelling. If the report turns out to be true, fans must prepare themselves for another Bloodline saga.

Right Now, Roman Reigns might think Cody Rhodes is the biggest threat to his Undisputed Titles. Both men are set to go one-on-one at this year’s Showcase of Immortals. However, according to the current US Champion, The Tribal Chief should not undermine people around him.

Austin Theory believes The Tribal Chief should look out for people standing right next to him

Speaking to WrestleBinge recently, Austin Theory talked about who he thinks could or would dethrone Roman Reigns. The current US champion noted it might seem nobody can take the titles from The Tribal Chief, there is someone.

Austin Theory praised Jey Uso and applauded him for the way he has performed in the last two years. He then warned Roman, stating he should look out for people sitting next to him.

Nevertheless, Austin Theory wasn’t wrong in rating the Undisputed Tag Team Champion so high. Jey Uso has proved that if given a chance, he could be a great main-eventer. Though, the current problem for him and Roman is to defend their championships at WrestleMania 39.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.

Share this article
About the author
Yasser Ayaz

Yasser Ayaz

Yasser Ayaz is a WWE author at The Sports Rush. With more than 500 articles published, Yasser has been a part of The Sports Rush team for more than 6 months. Mixing passion with his profession, he aims to bring the world of wrestling to your screens in a unique yet simple manner. A lifelong fan of icons like John Cena, Randy Orton, and Jeff Hardy, Yasser has been following WWE since 2004. Other than wrestling, he also loves to play and watch cricket and sometimes enjoys binge-watching a Crime Thriller series.

Read more from Yasser Ayaz