WWE Reportedly Has Unique Plans For Austin Theory and His Money In The Bank Cash-In

Latest reports suggest WWE is considering a never-seen-before way for Austin Theory to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon had big plans for the 24-year-old Austin Theory. Under the old regime, the RAW superstar received a great push and became the youngest Money in the Bank winner.

Mr. McMahon saw Theory as the next face of WWE but before he could execute his plans, he retired. And since Triple H took over, there has been uncertainty about his future. Although Theory has teased his cash-in from the main roster to NXT, he has barely won any match recently.

However, a new report has emerged that might surprise those who thought The Game will not push Austin Theory. In an exclusive chatter with GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes has provided some new details regarding WWE plans for the MITB winner.

Austin Theory might “wait a full year” before cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase

According to WrestleVotes, WWE management has discussed a unique idea for Austin Theory to cash in his MITB Briefcase. The report says he could be the first Money in the Bank winner to hold on to the briefcase for a full year.

WrestleVotes stated that WWE has considered a storyline where Austin Theory will have a countdown to cash in his briefcase. It could be in the final days or even final hours of next year’s Money in the Bank PPV.

Well, if WWE goes with this idea, it could be one of the best storylines involving the MITB briefcase. Austin Theory carrying his briefcase to the next Money in the Bank also opens a window for a double cash-in. Though the plan has only been discussed, whether WWE will go with it is yet to be seen.

.@_Theory1 has 1️⃣ year to cash in his #MITB contract 💼…when do YOU think he will? pic.twitter.com/IdDIQ6M26I — WWE (@WWE) July 4, 2022

Austin Theory lost the US Title and won the MITB Briefcase on the same night

As noted earlier, Vince McMahon rated Austin Theory very high, and it was evident until earlier this year. At this year’s Money in the Bank PPV, he entered as the WWE United States Champion but come out as the MITB winner. The 24-year-old defended his US title against Bobby Lashley but failed to retain it.

However, in the main event, Austin Theory was announced as the eighth participant in the Men’s Ladder Match. The same night he lost one US championship, he became the youngest Money in the Bank winner.

Nevertheless, over the years, WWE had lost its way with MITB briefcase and often messed up with the plans. But now, it is Triple H overseeing the creative, so fans will expect something different. And looking at WrestleVotes’ report, it seems something new might happen with the current MITB winner this time.

