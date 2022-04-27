“I see a guy like him being cut from that same mode as John Cena” – WWE Hall of Famer believes this young WWE star could be the next John Cena

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke about a RAW Superstar and stated that he could become the next John Cena for WWE.

Since John Cena has become a part-time performer, almost everyone has been predicting who could be WWE’s next John Cena. Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T also gave his opinion on this matter. He mentioned a Raw superstar and compared him with John Cena.

Booker T talked about Raw star Austin Theory and called him a “Company Guy” like John Cena

According to the Hall of Famer, Theory has all the traits to be a superstar like John Cena. While conversing on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about the potential of Theory. He also spoke on why WWE Owner Vince McMahon is backing Theory to evolve as a big name in WWE.

Booker T said:

“He’s a guy that, you know, let’s just say, a company guy. There’s nothing wrong with that. John Cena was a company guy, a guy that was willing to go out and get the work done no matter whether it was winning or losing. I’m going to go out here and I’m going to get the job done. Whether it’s promoting sales, whatever, I’m going to get the job done. I see a guy like Theory being cut from that same mode. So when he won the U.S. championship, it’s the beginning of the rise of Austin Theory.”

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon also considers Theory as the next top guy in WWE.

Vince McMahon has been pushing Theory to be a top guy in WWE. For the last few months, the RAW star has been featured heavily in storylines alongside the WWE Chairman. Vince was also featured in Theory’s match at WrestleMania 38.

Recently, Theory won his first title in WWE after defeating Finn Balor. Theory become the United States Champion on a recent episode of Monday Night Raw.

Theory credits The Cenation Leader for inspiring him and calls him a true role model

Last year, Theory tweeted a picture of him with the Cenation Leader and disclosed how John Cena had a huge impact on him.

Theory Tweeted:

“@JohnCena has always been my inspiration not just in wrestling but in life. I modeled my life at a very young age on what I seen him present on TV. Watching him was always my escape when things weren’t going so good in my life. He is without a doubt a true role model.”

With Vince McMahon himself calling Theory a Future World Champion, it would be interesting to see how the career of the current US champ shapes in WWE.

