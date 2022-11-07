WWE Reportedly Planning a Third Match Between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley’s WWE return in 2018 was backed by a very specific reason. The Almighty had the desire to go one-on-one with The Beast Incarnate. He did get his dream at this year’s Hell in a Cell PPV but was spoiled by the interference of Roman Reigns. The two heavyweights faced each other again at the recent Crown Jewel event. Although Bobby Lashley dominated most of the time, it was Brock Lesnar who emerged victorious.

However, the finish of their Saudi Arabia match did not go the way many fans wanted it to. Especially the ending was not up to the mark. Plus, it has made many speculate whether this was the last time both men will face each other.

Well, according to Dave Meltzer, the feud between The Beast Incarnate and The Almighty is far from being over.

Dave Meltzer claims “there’s a natural third match” between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio recently, Meltzer discussed the Crown Jewel encounter between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lesnar. He noted that the whole story revolved around Bobby overpowering Lesnar for most of the match. However, in the end, the latter got a win by reversing the Hurt Lock into a roll-up. Counting the Hell in a Cell match, both men now stand with one victory each.

Dave Meltzer also speculated that all of it is hinting toward the third encounter between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar. Though he was not sure when the third match would happen. Meltzer then added that initially, both men were set for colloid at Day 1 PPV. However, now that Day 1 is scrapped, he assumed Brock vs Lashley will either happen at Survivor Series, Montreal, or WrestleMania 39. He said:

“The story of the match is that [Bobby] Lashley totally dominated him, but [Brock] Lesnar won the match. It leads to they’re one and one now, and there’s a natural third match. I don’t know if they are going to save it for WrestleMania, or I don’t know when. Originally it was gonna be Day 1, but obviously, that’s out. I don’t know if they’ll do it at Survivor Series… in Montreal, or they may save it for Mania.”

The Almighty attacked The Beast Incarnate after losing at Crown Jewel

Despite dominating Brock Lesnar for the most part, Bobby Lashley controversially lost the match in Saudi Arabia. In fact, The Almighty was so shocked by the loss that he attacked The Beast after the match.

When asked about his actions, Bobby stated he wasn’t supposed to lose. He had been waiting for this opportunity for a long time but he failed. The Almighty seemed devastated by the defeat and also gave the vibes of a heel turn.

Nevertheless, considering the finish and Lashley’s actions afterward, it is certain that the feud is not over yet. Both men will definitely go one-on-one again. If booked properly, WWE can conclude the rivalry at next year’s WrestleMania.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.