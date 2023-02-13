WWE Reportedly Planning Roman Reigns to Headline Saudi Arabia PPV Immediately After WrestleMania 39

WORCESTER – Roman Reigns and The Usos raise their respective championship titles in the ring during “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” at the DCU Center, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Wwesmackdown Tg 06

Roman Reigns is all set to put his Undisputed WWE Universal Title on the line against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. Though before that, he has to defend his title against Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber this Saturday. Many fans believe they will finally see The Tribal Chief getting dethroned at this year’s Showcase of Immortals. However, a recent report claims WWE currently plans for Roman Reigns to headline an event even after WrestleMania 39.

Recently, Xero News took to Twitter and shed light on WWE’s creative plans for Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 39. The report might surprise those who wish to see The Head of the Table off the main event picture after this year’s Showcase of Immortals.

WWE’s current plan for Roman Reigns to main-event a Saudi Arabia show after WrestleMania 39

This year’s Show of Shows is set to be hosted at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on April 1 and April 2. As of now, the megaevent is set to feature an Undisputed Title match between Roman Reigns and The American Nightmare on Night 2.

According to Xero News, a source has told them that WWE is planning for Roman Reigns to headline a PPV after that. The said event is rumored to take place in Saudi Arabia in the month of May. Although there has been no news about the name of the PPV, the source believes it could be WrestleMania Backlash.

Taking to the microblogging site, Xero News wrote:

Source tells me that the working plan has Roman Reigns main eventing the Saudi Arabia show in May. It’s currently unknown what the PPV will be called but my source tells me he wouldn’t be surprised if it was “WrestleMania: Backlash” in Saudi Arabia. — Xero News (@NewsXero) February 12, 2023

If this report is believed to be true, one would question if there is any plan for Roman Reigns to drop his titles at WrestleMania 39. However, there was another report that contradicts what Xero News is claiming.

Ringside News’ report claims there has been no creative discussion regarding a show in Saudi Arabia

H Jenkins of Ringside News also made a Twitter post where he disagreed with the above report. According to him, as of now, there has been no such creative discussion. The report further claimed WWE has had no talks with Saudi about who will be main-eventing the show.

A report is out saying WWE has plans for Roman Reigns to main event the next Saudi Arabia pay-per-view in May. We can confirm that WWE has zero plans in place for May. At this point, there has been no creative discussion, or talks with Saudi about who will headline. — H Jenkins Of Ringside News (@HJenkinsWrites) February 12, 2023

Anyway, in the next 7 weeks, Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his title two times. So, if WWE planning for him to headline a show after that, big creative decisions to be made.

