WWE Spoilers: John Cena WrestleMania 39 Opponent Reportedly “Locked In”

Jul 18, 2021; Fort Worth, TX, USA; John Cena (green shirt) returns to WWE after Roman Reigns (black pants) and Edge (not pictured) battled for the WWE Universal Championship during Money in the Bank at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

John Cena was the backbone of the WWE for well over a decade. In recent years, however, he has transitioned into a part-timer, with more of his time being spent in Hollywood. This has resulted in him missing out on two consecutive WrestleMania. It appears that that could very well change this year. There has been a lot of talk regarding whom the Cenation Leader will share the ring with on his first appearance at the showcase of the immortals since 2020. There have long been rumors regarding the 16-time world champion, and it seems that we finally have some headway.

Cena’s last match was against Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Funhouse match. The match ended with Cena being obliterated from WWE. He eventually returned a year later at the end of Money in the Bank and even fought Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, but remained a significant absence at WrestleMania. Not this year, though.

John Cena WrestleMania 39 opponent reportedly “locked in”

There has been a lot of talk regarding Cena’s opponent at WrestleMania. There were long-standing rumors that the Cenation Leader could go one on one against Logan Paul. The two even teased an encounter several times on social media. However, it appears that the WWE have instead decided to go ahead with Austin Theory.

According to a report from Dave Meltzer, Austin Theory is locked in to face John Cena at WrestleMania.

Theory is seen by many as the next John Cena. The reigning United States Champion has even confessed that he grew up idolizing the WWE franchise player. If true, he will finally have his dream come true at the Grandest Stage of all.

However, there is no word at the moment regarding if the United States Championship will be on the line or not.

Austin Theory will defend the United States Championship at Elimination Chamber

Usually, the Elimination Chamber matches witnesses a World Champion defend his title against 5 other opponents. In some cases, the torturous structure is also used to determine the number one contender to the World title, not chosen by the Royal Rumble winner.

However, with Roman Reigns holding both the world titles and a WrestleMania challenger already in place, this Elimination Chamber will see Austin Theory defend the title instead.

There is a weekly tournament going on at the moment to choose the 5 challengers. It will be interesting to see if he successfully defends his title. Although, one could argue that his match against Cena, if true, may not need to be about the title at all.

Elimination Chamber will take place on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

