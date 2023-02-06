Jey and Jimmy Uso May Not Be There for Roman Reigns During His Title Defense at Elimination Chamber

WORCESTER – Roman Reigns and The Usos raise their respective championship titles in the ring during “WWE Friday Night SmackDown” at the DCU Center, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Wwesmackdown Tg 06

In less than two weeks, WWE will be flying to Montreal for this year’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. It’s an event of great importance considering the current situation of The Bloodline. The show will see Sami Zayn going one-on-one with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. However, one key member of the faction will not be present at the show. Reports claim Jey Uso is going to miss WWE’s upcoming Elimination Chamber event.

With Sami Zayn betraying Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2023, The Bloodline storyline has gotten more interesting. The main event of the show got more intriguing when Jey Uso refused to attack Zayn and left his Bloodline high and dry. However, the undisputed tag team champion won’t be there when he challenges The Head of the Table later this month.

Jey Uso to miss this year’s Elimination Chamber following his past DUI record

After what happened at Royal Rumble, fans are eager to hear what Jey Uso has to say. However, he hasn’t appeared on WWE since then. In fact, Jey Uso will most likely miss this year’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. And it has nothing to do with WWE’s creative decisions. The undisputed tag team champion has a long DUI history in the USA. In the past, Jey has had a few brush-ups with the law for driving under the influence of alcohol.

As a matter of fact, this is exactly the reason why he won’t be allowed to travel to Canada. Last year, when WWE went to the nation, Jey Uso was given special permission for just 24hrs. Recent reports claim WWE could try the same this year as well. However, the chances of that happening seem very low.

Due to the usos DUI history in USA, they won’t be allowed to travel to Canada for elimination chamber. Jey was granted a special permission last year of only 24 hours to attend a show in Winnipeg, WWE could try this again, but is unknown if Canada will allow it this time pic.twitter.com/wbzxAe1I6s — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) February 6, 2023

Well, it seems Jey Uso won’t be seeing the epic encounter between Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber. Though, he will be making an appearance on this week’s SmackDown Live.

The Usos are scheduled to put their Undisputed Tag Team Titles on the line later this week

Last week’s SamckDown saw Sami Zayn attacking Roman Reigns during the main event. In fact, he challenged The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed Title and the match is set for Elimination Chamber. Interestingly, Jey Uso was missing from the whole episode. He was enjoying his driving when the show was airing.

However, Jey has to be there when their SmackDown tag team titles are on the line. This Saturday, The Usos are scheduled to defend their titles against Braun Strowman and Ricochet.

Nevertheless, Jey Uso missing Elimination Chamber is bad news as The Bloodline saga is at its peak. However, fans can still hope that WWE comes to an arrangement with Canada like last year. Though as of, he is going to miss the upcoming pay-per-view.

For More Wrestling News, Click Here.