WWE Spoilers: Plans for Austin Theory and US Championship Until WrestleMania 39 Revealed

Austin Theory proved on the latest edition of Monday Night Raw that he is a defending United States Champion after he issued an open challenge. WWE Hall of Famer Edge accepted the challenge and the duo locked horns with the US title at stake. The singles contest truly tested Austin Theory’s mettle. After a see-saw battle, Theory managed to pick up the win with a little assist from Finn Balor. Austin Theory is gearing up to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

Until then, he is likely to issue more open challenges on Raw with the United States Championship on the line, which is shades of 2015, when John Cena defended his title every week against mystery opponents. Much like Austin Theory, the coveted US title was also John Cena’s first-ever title win in WWE.

Austin Theory may do more US Championship open challenges until WrestleMania 39

In about a month from today, Austin Theory will face WWE’s former poster boy, John Cena at the Grandest Stage. According to a report from The Wrestling Blog, there are internal talks by the Creative team about Austin Theory potentially doing more open challenges until WrestleMania 39.

Interestingly, Theory is going down the same route as John Cena did in 2015 when he showed up on Raw and defended his United States Championship week after week.

According to reports I received there’s been talks by creative team, and management in potentially doing more open challenges for the US Title leading to Wrestlemania. Is all talks as of right now to the reports I received — The Wrestling Blog (@WrestlingBlog_) February 22, 2023

In a bid to prove that he was a fighting Champion, John Cena faced various superstars every week with the US title on the line. His title reign finally ended when Alberto Del Rio defeated Cena and claimed the US Championship.

That said, there are five more weeks left before WrestleMania, and so Theory will have his work cut out. It was also previously reported that WWE’s plan was to have Austin Theory walk to WrestleMania as the United States Champion. That makes it highly unlikely for Theory to lose his Championship.

Austin Theory calls out John Cena ahead of WrestleMania

John Cena’s return on March 6th on Monday Night Raw has been making headlines ever since it was announced by WWE. Austin Theory is looking forward to meeting his WrestleMania opponent face-to-face ahead of the event. Following his open challenge match on Raw, Austin Theory had a chat with Cathy Kelley in a backstage interview.

Theory bragged about his win at the Elimination Chamber and earlier that night. In addition, the 25-year-old stated that he can’t wait to give John Cena a “warm welcome” on Raw on March 6th.

