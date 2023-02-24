WWE Sued by Fan for $1 Million Dollars After Almost Losing His Hearing at WrestleMania 38

Lawsuits are not uncommon in wrestling. Especially, after Vince McMahon was slammed with legal cases on “horrifying allegations”, it seems as if WWE is jinxed at this point as the promotion is being sued by a fan on grounds of negligence. It is a well-known fact that wrestling is not safe, but is it not safe for spectators? Over the years, the Stamford-based company has been the subject of various inextricable lawsuits.

A report from The Dallas Morning News stated that a WWE fan who was an attendee of WrestleMania 38 is looking to sue the billion-dollar Stamford-based company for a seven-figure payout. The reason for his lawsuit is an alleged injury he sustained at the Grandest Stage last year.

WWE is being sued by a fan for a million dollars

As noted above, WWE is dragged to court by a fan who is looking to extract a massive payout. According to the report, the fan, Marvin Jackson, was an attendee of WrestleMania 38 which was held at the AT&T Stadium last year in Arlington, Texas.

The report states that Jackson was seated next to the stage when pyrotechnics went off at the start of the event. The blast was so deafening that it allegedly almost made Jackson lose all his hearing in his left ear. WWE is being charged with Negligence, Gross Negligence, and Strict Liability.

“On or about April 3, 2022, Plaintiff attended WrestleMania 38 which was hosted by Defendant and located at AT&T Stadium, 1 AT&T Way, Arlington, Texas 76011.

“Plaintiff was an invitee on the premises. Defendant was the occupier of the premises.

“Plaintiff was seated next to the stage at the venue. When the performance began, pyrotechnics went off. The blast from the pyrotechnics was so loud that it caused Plaintiff to lose almost all hearing in his left ear.”

The lawsuit was initially filed in January and later transferred to U.S. District Court on February 17th at the request of the WWE. As of this writing, there’s no recorded statement made by the company yet. All we know is that Jackson is looking for $1 million in restitution.

The Rock and Triple H were once sued by a fan in 2011

In 2011, a fan named Basham sued The Rock and Triple H on grounds of recklessness in an Ironman match at Judgement Day in 2000. During the match, The Rock and HHH went to blows into the crowd. Unfortunately, the commotion caused a woman to fall on top of Basham’s leg.

Basham, who was seven-years-old at the time, allegedly sustained knee and leg injuries. The plaintiff blamed the two superstars for the incident and held them accountable for his failure to pursue athletic goals in school. Both parties reportedly settled outside the court later for an undisclosed amount.

Click here for more wrestling news.