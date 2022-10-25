WWE Veteran Doesn’t Want Bray Wyatt To Bring Back His ‘The Fiend’ Persona

Legendary Tag Team Champion Bully Ray recently detailed why he does not want to see Bray Wyatt back in his Fiend gimmick.

Bray Wyatt has always been a mysterious superstar, and his newest run with WWE is no different. The Eater of Worlds made an epic comeback at the recent Extreme Rules pay-per-view. And since then, fans have been curious to know which persona Bray Wyatt will portray this time.

Although he teased all his past characters on his return, his SmackDown appearances so far appeared more like his true self. While the mystery still continues, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has pointed out one mistake WWE should not make this time with Bray Wyatt.

Recently, on the 17 October edition of his Busted Open Podcast, Bully Ray discussed the first promo Bray Wyatt delivered after his return. The former 9-time WWE tag team champion asserted that Wyatt should not bring back his The Fiend persona.

Bully Ray feels Bray Wyatt disconnects with fans in his Fiend character

Talking on the show, the Hall of Famer discussed Bray Wyatt’s 14 October appearance on SmackDown Live. Bully Ray noted that so far, it appears Wyatt has portrayed his real self-onscreen. In the current gimmick, he is his true self and wants to be good, but the voices in his head and the characters he portrayed won’t let him.

Bully Ray wants WWE to be careful with Wyatt’s current gimmick and not repeat past mistakes. The veteran noted that The Fiend was projected as an invulnerable character which was not right.

He feels that Wyatt’s character should have enough depth that it can both wrestle and work a match. He admitted The Fiend is Wyatt’s ultimate gimmick but added that it could get a little too gimmicky at times.

Moreover, the veteran stated that digesting the matches of Bray Wyatt in the Wyatt Family was easy, but not with The Fiend. He claimed the character and actual wrestling did not resonate and had a disconnect with the audience. He stated:

“Sometimes I’m confused by what I get with Bray Wyatt or The Fiend… When Bray Wyatt was in the Wyatt Family, I think the matches were a lot easier to understand and digest… When it comes to The Fiend and actual wrestling. I think there’s a disconnect with the people.”

Bray Wyatt is yet to wrestle a match since his return

It has been more than two weeks since The Eater of Worlds made his comeback but he hasn’t wrestled yet. So far, Bray Wyatt has made two SmackDown appearances, and both times, he delivered a cryptic promo.

It appears that WWE has long plans for the returning star and the story might cruise slowly. However, the storyline is cryptic and has kept the fans tied.

Nevertheless, as of now, it is unknown which gimmick Bray Wyatt will portray this time. Though it will be interesting to see whether he returns as The Fiend or not.

