“Welcome to My Nightmare” – Alexa Bliss Adds Fuel to Rumors of Joining Bray Wyatt With Latest Post

WWE superstar Alexa Bliss’ recent social media post makes fans wonder whether she is teasing her reunion with Bray Wyatt.

Right now, the mystery of Wyatt 6 is the hottest topic going on among WWE fans. While everyone is trying to guess the meaning of six, a recent social media post of a WWE star has teased her possible connection with Bray Wyatt. Well, it’s none other than Wyatt’s former partner, “The Harley Quinn of WWE” Alexa Bliss.

Ever since Bray Wyatt made his WWE return and changed his Twitter name to Wyatt 6, multiple theories have been going on. Earlier reports suggested the number foreshadowed the members of Wyatt’s new faction. Names like Alexa Bliss, Bo Dallas, Liv Morgan, and Joe Gacy popped up, but nothing is confirmed yet.

Then, it was reported that Bray might be playing all six characters himself. However, Bliss’ latest post is making fans think otherwise.

Alexa Bliss teases her connection to Bray Wyatt with a throwback post

The 5-time WWE women’s champion recently took to her Instagram and posted a throwback selfie. Alexa Bliss, donning black eyeshadow and wearing a KISS t-shirt, is making fans guess she might be going back to her darker persona.

Alexa Bliss also wrote an interesting caption which has added more fuel to the rumors of her joining Bray Wyatt again. Welcoming everyone to her nightmare, Bray Wyatt’s former associate believes fans will like it there.

Now, her attire, caption and hashtags, all are hinting at a character change. It could all be just a throwback post or maybe a possible reunion tease.

However, there is one thing that doesn’t make sense about Alexa Biss’ current character. Why does she still keep carrying Lilly with her?

She was the one who betrayed “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

Alexa Bliss met her Dark Side at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view in 2020 when she joined hands with ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt. Bliss started to carry a creepy doll (Lilly) and was featured alongside Wyatt until WrestleMania 37. The event saw Fiend going one-on-one with “The Viper” Randy Orton which he lost. And the sole reason for that was a betrayal from his partner, Alexa Bliss.

Anyway, this could all be just speculation because WWE had kept the whole angle very cryptic. But, if the rumors are true, there’s still a story to tell.

Bray Wyatt and fans, would want to know the reason why she ended up betraying her own partner. With every passing week, the Wyatt 6 storyline is getting more interesting. Let’s see where and how the whole mystery unfolds.

